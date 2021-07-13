Pinarayi Vijayan meets Prime Minister Modi and demands GST dues





Central government owed Kerala 4,524 crore in GST, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan informed Prime Minister Narendra Modi when he first met him after winning a second term in his state. Mr Vijayan said the COVID-19 pandemic had strained the state’s finances. Ideally, states should receive financial assistance. But the Center, in fact, owes the state 4,524 crores in GST compensation for 2020-2021. This sum should be paid at the earliest, Vijayan said at a press conference. The meeting with Mr. Modi lasted almost half an hour and Mr. Vijayan described it as cordial. Kerala’s longstanding issues and demands were discussed, he said. The need of the hour was to make sure that the majority of people were vaccinated. That is why Kerala also needs more vaccines and we have informed the Prime Minister. We need 60 lakh doses for this month, he said. To deliver the second dose alone, the state needed 25 lakh doses this month. Kerala had so far succeeded in giving the first dose to 44% of people over 18 years old. Mr. Vijayan also met with Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw and Minister of Urban Development Hardeep Puri, who also manages the Petroleum portfolio. When asked if he had discussed the rising fuel prices with him, Mr Vijayan said the issue did not impact Kerala alone. This is something that has an impact on the whole country and our party will bring it up emphatically during the parliamentary session, he said. Fuel under GST Mr. Vijayan said his government has yet to make up its mind on whether fuel should be included in the scope of the GST. In his three talks on Tuesday, Mr. Vijayan pointed to the delays of many infrastructure projects in the state, including the Sabari-Angamaly railway line, an airport for quick access to the pilgrimage site of Sabarimala and an AIIM for the ‘State.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/pinarayi-vijayan-meets-pm-modi-demands-gst-dues/article35311948.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos