Xi Jinping talks by phone with Ukrainian president





In the past decade since the establishment of the strategic partnership between China and Ukraine, bilateral relations have maintained a healthy and stable development dynamic, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Tuesday. Xi made his remarks during a phone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. The Chinese president noted that bilateral cooperation in various fields has achieved fruitful results, bringing tangible benefits to two peoples. During the joint fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, the two sides have conducted vaccine cooperation, deepening the friendship between the two peoples, Xi said. He added that China is willing to work with Ukraine to promote traditional friendship, deepen mutual understanding and strengthen practical cooperation. Xi also called for using the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties next year to actively promote China-Ukraine ties and help the two countries better achieve their respective development goals. Amid the resurgence of COVID-19, Xi told Zelensky that only by uniting and cooperating can the international community beat this pandemic. Xi expressed China’s willingness to continue strengthening cooperation with the Ukrainian side in the field of vaccines, traditional Chinese medicine and other areas to help the Ukrainian side overcome the epidemic. The two sides should take advantage of the construction of high-quality Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) to promote cooperation in areas such as infrastructure, China-Europe freight train, agricultural products and exchanges in human sciences. Presenting his congratulations on the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese Communist Party (CPC), Zelensky hoped that the CPC would lead the Chinese people to greater achievements. The Ukrainian president also expressed his gratitude to China for its sincere help during the pandemic, saying China has played an important role in Ukraine’s fight against COVID-19. The Ukrainian side firmly pursues the one-China policy, Zelensky noted, adding that his country is willing to promote exchanges and cooperation with the Chinese side in various fields.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.cgtn.com/news/2021-07-13/Xi-Jinping-holds-phone-talks-with-Ukrainian-president-11RYLDBbdsI/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos