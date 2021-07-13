Boris Johnson must force social media giants to act after racist abuse of England stars: Yorkshire Post Letters





< class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:53.3605%"/> Prime Minister Boris Johnson during the UEFA Euro 2020 Final at Wembley Stadium, London. Photo: Mike Egerton / PA Wire As I watched in dismay the missed penalties on Sunday, the thought occurred to me that the players involved, despite their efforts over the past four weeks, were soon to receive torrents of abuse from low-lives that inhabit the sumps of social media; and this is what has been proven. With free speech comes responsibility, something those with their hate and bile messages are able to avoid due to the anonymity of the process. Register now to our daily newsletter Newsletter cut through the noise Social media companies just aren’t interested in fixing the problem. Despite their fake twisting of hands, their true attitudes are seen as they employ legions of lawyers to block any change requested of them. After all, any restriction on their dirty business will cost them money. HM’s government will be seen in a new light if it really stands up to companies, giving them one month to make proposals to ensure accurate registration of all users and an additional five months to implement them. Failure to do so would result in shutdown in the UK at least until compliance is achieved. As seen during the pandemic, emergency powers can be obtained to prevent businesses from their inevitable stall. Come on, Boris, catch the nettle. Show that you are truly against racism with actions, not words. It is not necessary to bend the knee, just do the right thing. Let’s rid social media of this scourge forever. Support the Yorkshire Post and become a subscriber today. Your subscription will help us continue to bring quality information to Yorkshires. In return, you’ll see fewer ads on the site, get free access to our app, and receive exclusive member-only offers. Click here to subscribe.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.yorkshirepost.co.uk/news/opinion/letters/boris-johnson-must-force-social-media-giants-to-act-after-racist-abuse-of-england-stars-yorkshire-post-letters-3305430 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos