Babar Azam becomes fastest at 14 ODI centuries overtaking Hashim Amla





Pakistani skipper Babar Azam became the fastest in 14 ODI centuries reaching the milestone in 81 innings at Edgbaston, Birmingham in the third ODI against England. Azam also became the second Pakistani captain to mark an ODI century on English soil. Only Imran Khan had already reached a century in England when he recorded 102 unbeaten against Sri Lanka in the 1983 World Cup. It also made Azam the first Pakistani skipper to score an ODI century against England in England. .

On the list of the 14 fastest ODI centuries, the 26-year-old is followed by Hashim Amla (84 innings), David Warner (98 innings), Virat Kohli (103 innings) and Quinton de Kock (104 innings).

for @ babarazam258

Scorecard / clips: https://t.co/wtCtb2kz8n

#ENGvPAK pic.twitter.com/NRiP9HynQP

England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 13, 2021

With his eighth score of over fifty scores in England, Azam also broke Mohammad Yousuf and Zaheer Abbas’ record of over fifty ODI scores in the touring England format. The 179-pass third-wicket partnership between him and Mohammad Rizwan is now the highest wicket partnership by Pakistan against England. His 158-point stroke is a Pakistani batsman’s highest score against England in the ODI. The previous best belonged to Fakhar Zaman who scored 138 in the 2019 World Cup.

The century has come after disappointing scores in the first two ODIs of the three ODI series against England’s second team led by Ben Stokes. The Eoin Morgan-led team that played limited series against Sri Lanka have been isolated after three players and four support staff tested positive for Covid-19. This helped visitors to see 331/9 on the board.

Azam recorded scores of 0 and 19 in the first and second ODI respectively. Azam’s third ODI score of 158 out of 139 deliveries is also his personal best in the format. England gave him two chances in the 44th and 45th as he scored 126 and 134 respectively. His record round was marked by 14 fours and four sixes.

Azam also became the first Pakistani skipper to score a 150 in ODI cricket. His 158 is the third best score as captain in England after Kapil Dev (175 *) and Glenn Turner (171 *). He also joined the list of elite Asian skippers who marked a century in England. Apart from Mahela Jayawardene who marked two ODI centuries in England, Imran, Dev, Sanath Jayasuriya achieved the feat once.

Earlier, Stokes won the toss and chose to play first on hitting ground. Coming to bat in the fifth round, Azam made 14 point deliveries before stalling with a limit.

This is the third ODI century of Azam in England. The first two came against England and New Zealand in the 2019 World Cup.

