Prime Minister Narendra Modi vows to join PV Sindhu for an ice cream after Games-Sports News success, Firstpost





Prime Minister Narendra Modi told Rio Olympics silver medalist PV Sindhu he looks forward to enjoying an ice cream with her when she returns with a postponed Tokyo Olympics medal.

PV Sindhus’ silver medal at the 2016 Olympics remained India’s highest achievement on badminton courts at an Olympiad. Twitter / @ PIBHyderabad

Referring to his monk preparations for the Rio Olympics five years ago, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told PV Sindhu he looks forward to enjoying an ice cream with her when she returns with an Olympics medal. of Tokyo postponed. Ahead of her silver medal race in the Brazilian capital in 2016, Sindhus coach Pullela Gopichand banned her from eating ice cream and confiscated her phone for a few months. These sacrifices helped lead the wheel to a silver medal in Rio. Just 10 days away from the Olympics, Prime Minister Modi hosted a virtual press conference on Tuesday where he interacted with many Indian athletes linked to the Tokyo Olympics, such as javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, archers Deepika Kumari and Pravin Jadhav, shooters Saurabh Chaudhary and Elavenil Valarivan. , boxers Mary Kom and Ashish Kumar, paddlers Sharath Kamal and Manika Batra, wrestler Vinesh Phogat, tennis star Sania Mirza among others. The event was also attended by new Sports Minister Anurag Thakur as well as MoS Nisith Pramanik and former Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju, who is now Minister of Law. As he inquired about the personal journeys of many of the athletes in attendance and spoke to the parents of some of the athletes, he chose to ask Sindhu if he was still banned from eating ice cream as Tokyo 2020 approaches. I remember your trainer, Gopichand, said in an interview that he took your phone from you before Rio 2016 and didn’t allow you to eat ice cream. Abhi bhi aapke khaane ice cream by paabandi lagi hui hai ya kuch chooth mili hai? (Is there still a restriction on your ice cream consumption or did you get a reprieve?) Modi asked, smiling at Sindhu. When Sindhu replied that she was controlling her diet and watching what she ate before the Olympics, Modi replied: I’m sure that this time, too, you will definitely be successful at the Olympics. And when we meet after your success at the Games, even I will join you for ice cream. Addressing the athletes at the end of the hour-long virtual event, Modi said: I would have loved even more if we had had the opportunity to welcome you to my residence in New Delhi and interact with you face to face. But unfortunately this was not possible due to the COVID-19[female[feminine pandemic. Many athletes representing the nation are already abroad to train. But once you get back from the Games, I promise to meet you all personally. coronavirus has changed everything, including the year of the Olympics (2020-2021) and the way you train. You will also encounter a different atmosphere in Tokyo. Calling the athletes a reflection of the new India, Modi said: Some of you have started your journey from the fields to the villages. Others have been part of sports academies from the start. But now you all represent Team India. While urging the athletes not to put pressure on themselves to win, he said: Looking at you and your energy, I can confidently say that soon winning will be a habit for the new India. This is just the beginning.

