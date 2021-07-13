AYLI applauds corporate oxygen donation initiative to save patients





I reiterate President Joko Widodo’s call for the importance of fostering the spirit of “gotong royong” or mutual cooperation in the fight against COVID-19, as this is the key to fighting the pandemic Bogor, W Java (ANTARA) – The head of the Jakarta-based Al Azhar Youth Leaders Institute (AYLI), Sariat Arifia, praised the companies and organizations that have provided assistance to the Indonesian government in responding to a significant demand for medical oxygen to save COVID-19 patients. “I reiterate President Joko Widodo’s call for the importance of fostering the spirit of ‘gotong royong’ or mutual cooperation in the fight against COVID-19 as it is the key to fighting the pandemic,” said Arifia told ANTARA here on Tuesday. To that end, the contribution of publicly traded tire maker PT Gajah Tunggal Tbk and other companies to the government’s efforts to ensure the availability of oxygen for COVID-19 patients was commendable. “The government cannot work alone to tackle the spread of COVID-19. Stop debating and criticizing. Instead, please do and share whatever we have to help fight the pandemic “, Arifia said. Besides Gajah Tunggal, other large Indonesian companies have also been able to convert their chemical units to provide medical oxygen. “Indonesia needs it now,” he said. Earlier this week, PT Gajah Tunggal Tbk and the Endeavor Peaceful Indonesia (UID) Foundation donated 2,000 tons of liquid oxygen to the Ministry of Health as Indonesia battles a wave of COVID-19. The Cipto Mangunkusumo Public Hospital (RSCM) in central Jakarta became the first recipient of the donated oxygen, according to the official Indonesian Ministry of Health website cited by ANTARA on Tuesday. For the first phase, 20 tons of liquid oxygen was distributed to RSCM, which is known as the Indonesian national reference center for public hospitals and leading hospital education. The donation was symbolically handed over by Gajah Tunggal Chairman Director Sugeng Rahardjo and UID Foundation Director Handaka Santosa to RSCM Lies Chairman Dina Liastuti in a ceremony on Monday. Related News: Gajah Tunggal and UID Foundation Donate 2,000 Tons of Liquid Oxygen Related News: Ecommerce Platform Donates 1,000 Oxygen Cylinders, 1 Million Vaccines The handover ceremony which took place in the RSCM complex area was also attended by the Director General of Health Services of the Ministry of Health, Abdul Kadir. The ministry revealed that for the following phases, some 200 tons of donated liquid oxygen will be distributed each month to hospitals in urgent need of medical oxygen in the islands of Java and Bali. Sugeng Rahardjo said on the ministry’s official website that the donation has become the commitment of the Gajah Tunggal Group and the UID Foundation to join the country’s fight against COVID-19. To that end, the availability of medical oxygen supplies is deemed crucial for the treatment of COVID-19 hospital patients at RSCM and other hospitals, he said. “The two thousand tons of donated liquid oxygen should contribute to the nation’s efforts to strengthen the spirit of ‘gotong royong’ deemed vital as Indonesia battles the COVID-19 pandemic,” he said. In recent weeks, Jakarta and several other provinces have struggled to cope with the impacts of a severe second wave of COVID-19 amid mounting threats from the more transmissible variant of the Delta. Data from the ministries of health and industry indicated a five-fold increase in demand for medical oxygen cylinders due to the exponential increase in COVID-19 cases. Related news: Equal access to investments for MSME cooperatives, large insured investors Related News: President Calls on Army, Police to End Conflicts

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://en.antaranews.com/news/179058/ayli-commends-companies-oxygen-donation-initiative-to-save-patients The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

