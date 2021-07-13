Imran Khan’s government maintains ban on radical Islamist party Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan





Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan | Facebook

Text size: A-A +

Islamabad: The Pakistani government decided on Tuesday to uphold the ban on a radical Islamist party that staged violent protests in the country following a blasphemous cartoon published in France last year.

The Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) group was banned on April 14 under the terrorism law after its supporters clashed with law enforcement for the third day in a row, killing seven and more 300 police officers injured.

However, the party filed an application with the Interior Ministry, challenging its ban. The plea came to Cabinet on Tuesday for the final decision.

Speaking to the media here, Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry said the Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan had decided to uphold the TLP ban after considering a report by a committee responsible for making recommendations on the matter.

“The Cabinet was informed that after listening to the position of the Punjab government and the party and investigating the matter, the committee decided that the party was banned on the substance and the facts,” Chaudhry said.

The minister said the Justice Ministry would ask the Pakistan Election Commission (ECP) to cancel the party’s electoral symbol.

The TLP rose to prominence in November 2017 when it blocked a key highway connecting the capital Islamabad to the old airport, alleging that the then Pakistani Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government had changed the Islamic content of the oath taken to elected officials.

The party’s importance grew further after the PML-N government was forced to accept its demand to sack then law minister Zahid Hamid. Last year, the outfit staged a protest against blasphemous cartoons published in France and demanded the expulsion of the French ambassador.

However, he dispersed after assurances from the government to address the issue of expulsion by Parliament. But the TLP relaunched its campaign earlier this year, forcing the government to launch a crackdown and finally banned it in April. –PTI

Also read: Pakistan seizes manual for printing photo of Malalas in list of important personalities

Subscribe to our channels on YouTube and Telegram

Why the news media is in crisis and how to fix it

India is all the more in need of free, fair, uninhibited and questioning journalism as it is facing multiple crises.

But the news media are in a crisis of their own. There have been brutal layoffs and pay cuts. The best of journalism is shrinking, giving in to crass spectacle in prime time.

ThePrint has the best young reporters, columnists and editors working there. To maintain journalism of this quality, it takes smart, thoughtful people like you to pay the price. Whether you live in India or abroad, you can do it here.

Support our journalism

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://theprint.in/world/imran-khan-govt-to-continue-ban-on-radical-islamist-party-tehreek-i-labbaik-pakistan/695517/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos