Biden warns US companies about Hong Kong risks





For multinational companies, the growing struggle between the United States and China for influence in Asia has raised fears that they will become collateral damage. Our member companies still see the value of Hong Kong, even though it has been under increasing stress in recent years, said Tara Joseph, president of the American Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong. As a result of this commitment to Hong Kong, our members closely follow political developments in the United States and China that may impact their operations. Companies that see Hong Kong as the gateway to and from China will continue to stay or even expand in Hong Kong. Tommy Wu, Oxford Economics An AmCham report released in May showed that more than 40% of members polled by the lobby group said they could leave the city, highlighting concerns from the business community about the city’s problems, including security law. China’s top legislative body last month asserted sweeping powers to seize assets and block business transactions in a new law intended to allow President Xi Jinping to retaliate against sanctions from the United States and its allies.

The legislation followed the powerful National Security Law introduced in Hong Kong last year aimed, among other things, at prohibiting collusion with foreign and external forces. The United States has since warned individuals to travel to Hong Kong, including a State Department notice saying the security law could put American citizens who have publicly criticized the PRC at increased risk of arrest. , detention, deportation or prosecution. The Hong Kong government has disputed claims that the security law has damaged the city’s business environment, citing the continued strength of local markets and the abundance of multinational companies. Chief executive Carrie Lam, who was among local officials sanctioned by the Trump administration, last week cited favorable statements from foreign business groups about the city’s prospects as evidence that Western complaints about the security were overkill. The words and actions of these foreign business leaders fully demonstrate that the business environment in Hong Kong has not been compromised after the implementation of the National Security Law, Lam said. On the contrary, it got even better. Bloomberg

