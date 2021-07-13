Boris Johnson’s plan? Bring silliness and hope for the best







The sad thing about this most recent and absolutely identical breach of government duty is that we may never be told exactly why it happened, even though we already know it fundamentally.

Were in the midst of a huge third wave of Covid-19 infections but were unlocking anyway. Why? Something about the school holidays, now culminating not later, the latest attempt to ride the Covid wave from a government that has shown itself to be much less Breaking point and more Big cut with Jim Davidson and John Virgo.

Sadly, there doesn’t appear to be a lopsided and soon-to-be-aggrieved special adviser rampaging around Downing Street this time around, who can later cover up the sadistic chaos of it all via his 10-a-month blog, like a peep. sadistic show for politicians. nerds and the weird normal person who just wants to know why granny died. That said, with Johnson being Johnson, it surely is only a matter of time before Carrie goes rogue.

If we don’t know the why, we seem to know the what, and it’s the kind of what that is usually abbreviated as a simple w, followed by a tf and a really long string of question marks and d ‘alternating exclamation mark.

The latest numbers are terrifying, but when aren’t they? Unlock next Monday, as is now the plan, and the third wave will apparently peak in August, but it will be different from the previous peaks, in that no action will be taken to improve it, and therefore, according to the latest ones. Sage documents, we’re looking at potentially six full weeks of 100-200 deaths per day, and that should include a very high number of fully vaccinated adults, aged 50 to 74, and over 74, an even larger number. .

That makes a total of 8,400 more, which in itself represents just under half of the 20,000 or fewer deaths that, around 15 months ago at this time, would have been, according to Patrick Vallance, a good result. (The days of good results are unfortunately over.)

Of course, all sane and sane people are lining up to explain why this is such a terrible idea. Various medical organizations and associations are breaking their own rules of not interfering in political affairs to point out, in as forceful language as they can afford, that this is very clearly crazy.

Around the same time last year, most of Europe, but especially Italy, looked at the UK in despair as it didn’t bother to learn from its example in any way. whether it be. And now, on the day Johnson made his announcement, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte was apologizing to his people for ending Covid-19 restrictions too early, then reimposing them three weeks later.

There is no doubt what will happen. Rising infection rates are what will happen. Last March, Dr Michael Ryan of the World Health Organization gave this advice to a world watching the barrel of a booming pandemic. Be quick, have no regrets. The biggest mistake is not moving. This time around, Dr Ryan is here again to describe the plan of not seeking to limit the spread of the infection like epidemiological stupidity.

Yet the epidemiological stupidity of one man is the freedom of another man, for no one has ever been stupid enough to say or think it before. For Johnson and for the conservative right, it’s about giving people back their freedom.

These are rarefied days in the history of freedom. Thousands, if not hundreds of thousands, have died in combat for freedom. Few people actually died of as they are about to do, in horrible numbers, again. Now is the time, apparently, for people to make their own decisions. You don’t have to wear a mask, but maybe you should. If you are 75 years old and fully vaccinated and feel like shopping around, it won’t be up to you to decide if you want to wear a mask, but rather how many people in said store will wear them. also a. , now that they don’t have to.

Hobbes, Locke, Rousseau, Isaiah Berlin and the rest, none of them ever imagined a variant of freedom quite like this, which whether you are old or vulnerable or just live a life involving an occasional closeness to someone who is, will essentially amount to staying home, hiding the freedom you never really wanted to reclaim.

As we prepare for Freedom Day, there is absolutely no evidence left that the general public, who last March started locking themselves up before Boris Johnson even dwelled on it, even wants that freedom back.

Still too late now. Bring silliness and hope for the best. Whatever happens, we are at least all wearily resigned to it now.