Politics
PM Modi will inaugurate 5-star hotel on top of Gandhinagar station on Friday
The Gujarat government has said Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually inaugurate a newly constructed five-star hotel atop the redeveloped Gandhinagar railway station and a host of other expensive projects on July 16.
The redevelopment of the existing Gandhinagar station and the construction of the five-star hotel above the station began four years ago in January 2017 after PM Modi laid the groundwork for the new Gandhinagar station project worth 254 crores.
Now, the new-look station and the hotel are ready and will be inaugurated by the Prime Minister on Friday at 4 p.m. by videoconference, according to a statement from the government of Gujarat.
The luxury hotel, comprising 318 rooms and to be operated by a private entity, covers 7,400 square meters and was built at a cost of 790 crore, the statement said.
The hotel would welcome national and international guests who would come to attend seminars and conferences at the Mahatma Mandir, a convention center located directly across from the property, he said.
While Union Home Secretary Amit Shah would also virtually attend the inauguration, Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani and other dignitaries would remain present at a reception in Gandhinagar. , according to the press release.
Later, the PM will virtually inaugurate three new attractions at the City of Science in Ahmedabad.
These attractions are – an aquatic gallery, a robotic gallery and a nature park, he said. According to the government press release, the aquatic gallery, built at the cost of 264 crore in the City of Science, is India’s largest aquarium with 68 large tanks for displaying marine life, including sharks.
In total, the aquarium has around 11,600 fish and marine animals of 188 different species, he said. The gallery also has a 28-meter-long underwater tunnel for viewing marine species, the statement said, adding that the gallery also has a 5D theater.
Another attraction is the robotic gallery, built at the cost of 127 crore and spread over 11,000 square meters. It has more than 200 robots of 79 different types, including humanoid robots with human-like bodies and machines that can interact with humans, the statement said.
The natural park, built at the cost of 14 crore, spans 20 acres and has life-size animal statues, the statement said.
During the virtual event, PM Modi would also report on the weekly Gandhinagar-Varanasi high-speed train and the Gandhinagar-Varetha MEMU train.
It will also dedicate the newly electrified Mehsana-Varetha wide-gauge railway line, which runs through Vadnagar (the prime minister’s hometown), and a 266 km section between Surendranagar and Pipavav station, the statement said.
With contributions from the agency
