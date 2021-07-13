Arizona Republican Jeff Flake is Biden’s choice of Ambassador to Turkey





President Joe Biden intends to appoint former Senator Jeff Flake as ambassador to Turkey, putting the Arizona Republican in the front line diplomatically with a traditional ally at a time when relations have strained in an authoritarian era. Flakes’ appointment will need to be confirmed by the Democratic-controlled Senate, most of whose members he has known from his six years in the chamber, which ended in 2019. The appointment is one of the most visible positions to date for a Republican in Biden’s White House. Many expected Mesa’s Flake to play a role in the administration after enthusiastically supporting Biden against former President Donald Trump in the 2020 election. A diplomatic post is hardly surprising for Flake, a former member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. Along with his long-standing interest in international affairs comes a political vision that has called on the Trump administration to work in cooperation with traditional allies in the Americas. If confirmed, Flake, 58, would enter one of Washington’s most thorny relationships. In a statement, Flake said he was “honored and humbled by the trust” Biden placed in him with the nomination. “This is a crucial post at an important time for our two countries,” the statement said. “Cheryl and I are grateful for the opportunity to serve and eager to get to know the amazing people of Turkey. “If the Senate confirms this, I will be delighted to join a strong, experienced and knowledgeable team representing US interests abroad. Having served in both the United States House and Senate, I understand and appreciate the role Congress plays in United States foreign policy, and I look forward to this partnership. I also understand the value of having America speak with one voice. Having lived abroad, I have a deep appreciation for the indispensable role that the United States plays in the world. Nothing replaces American leadership. “ With his appointment, Flake said the Biden administration demonstrated “the credo that partisan politics should stop at the water’s edge. American foreign policy can and should be bipartisan. This is also my belief and my belief. commitment”. Turkey was an ally of the United States during the Korean War and joined the North Atlantic Treaty Organization as a bulwark against the Soviet Union in 1952. NATO has a large air base at Incirlik, in Turkey. The nation of 82 million people is often presented as the bridge, physically and culturally, between the West and the Middle East. This gave the country an inordinate importance in American diplomacy. Relations between Washington and Ankara have been strained during President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s seven-year leadership, which implemented sweeping crackdowns after a 2016 coup failed to bring it down. overthrow. Meanwhile, Turkey has raised concerns in the West over its support for various armed groups in Syria and its closer ties with Russia. In 2019, for example, Turkey bought anti-aircraft systems from Russia despite strong objections from the United States at the time. Turkey, as a NATO member, has helped block the defense of Poland and other countries in the Baltic region, a move welcomed by the Kremlin. Turkey has had chronically bad relations with Israel, the Americas’ most vital ally in the Middle East. He also has long-standing issues with the Iraqi Kurds, a faction long seen as helpful to US interests in Iraq, and an uneasy peace with Armenia. In April, Biden acknowledged what he officially called the Armenian Genocide at the hands of the Ottoman Empire which included present-day Turkey. By acknowledging the deaths of around 1 million Armenians, Biden highlighted the difficult relationship between Washington and Ankara. Getting nations back on a better footing may fall in part to Flake, who has long been interested in international issues and wants to help bring about dramatic change in global issues. Flake, a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, received his BA in International Relations from Brigham Young University. Flake spent his Mormon mission in South Africa and Zimbabwe. He was executive director of the Namibia Democracy Foundation and speaks Afrikaans. He chaired the special panel of the Senate foreign relations committees on Africa. In one of his many challenges to Trump, Flake called in 2018 for a more deliberative foreign policy. I think it’s important for the president, if he wants to conduct his foreign policy by tweeting, to be more careful and not to base something on a single report, Flake told the Senate of the reports. democratic retreat in South Africa. These things matter. Flake, a father of five, has established himself as a libertarian conservative in Congress. He served six terms in the United States House of Representatives before winning the United States Senate election in 2012. He served in the Senate for one term, before announcing ahead of the 2018 election that he would not run for a second term, citing the nastiness and partisanship that permeated Washington under Trump. Prior to this decision, Flake challenged Trump’s honesty, policies and tone and encouraged his fellow Republicans to do the same when needed. Crossing paths with the president, Flake was vilified to the right as a Republican by name only, or RINO, isolating him from his party and erasing any viable path to winning a GOP primary election in 2018. He briefly considered challenging Trump for the party nomination in 2020 but ultimately decided not to. Something of a political maverick, Flake has regularly angered his fellow Republicans by pointing out their spending of taxpayer money on parish priorities. While in the House, Flakes’ office ridiculed questionable pig plans with a series of Egregious Earmark of the Week press releases. His efforts helped lead to a moratorium on postings. On Capitol Hill, Flake was also one of the main Conservative supporters of comprehensive immigration reform. Shortly after winning a Senate seat, he joined the bipartisan Gang of Eight, which in 2013 collaborated on a plan to strengthen border security and pave the way for citizenship for an estimated 11 million people. illegal immigrants to the country at the time. These efforts were unsuccessful. In 2017, he was on the baseball field in Alexandria, Virginia, training for the Congressional Baseball Game, a charity competition between Democrats and Republicans, when a gunman opened fire. He took cover in the dugout and after the bullets stopped, he ran onto the field to help Rep Steve Scalise, R-Louisiana, by putting pressure on his gunshot wound. After leaving the Senate, Flake joined Arizona State University as a Distinguished Fellow, where he visited classrooms, held seminars and lectures, and met with students. He is also a Distinguished Fellow of BYU’s Sorensen Center for Moral and Ethical Leadership. He sits on the Harvards Institute of Politics Senior Advisory Board. The Republic’s National Policy Editor Dan Nowicki contributed to this report. Got any news to share on Arizona politics? Contact the reporter on Twitter and Facebook. Contact her at [email protected] and 602-444-4712. Support local journalism.Subscribe to azcentral.com today. Subscribe to The Gaggle Political podcast for free at Apple podcasts, Covered, or wherever you listen to audio content.

