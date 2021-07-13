Tiffany Trump’s reported wedding plans suggest she’s leaning more on daddy Donald Trump than ever





As Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner seem to be moving further and further away from former President Donald Trump, young girl Tiffany Trump may think it’s time for her to shine and her wedding plans. suggest that Marla Maples’ daughter, at least, has no problem. align with the Donald Trump brand. Ivanka’s recent moves, like her vaccine selfie and her midsummer trip to Aspen amid Trumps Dallas CPAC appearance, seem destined to show just how different her father Ivanka can be, but Tiffany who Long remained more on the outskirts of Trumps orbit than her older sister would have envisioned a family wedding ceremony with fiancé Michael Boulos at her father’s favorite location: Palm Beachs Mar-a-Lago.

They both want to get married in a big ceremony, your staple international show, a source told People of Tiffanys. Boulos, who she started dating in 2018, proposed in January 2021 and has since started planning impatiently with her fiance. Tiffany loves the idea of ​​a glamorous, glitzy affair and, surprisingly, so does Michael.

I’m not sure if they will have two big weddings, but there might be a small celebration somewhere if the parents can’t make the big one, the source added. Mar-a-Lago would make sense even if so many people are getting married there. It depends on when it is happening and what is going on around them at that time.

Donald Trump himself is no stranger to glitzy weddings, with his 2005 wedding to Melania Trump also in Mar-a-Lago drawing a prominent crowd including the Clintons, Barbara Walters, and more. Their million dollar wedding to a Dior gown that made the cover of Vogue likely ties in with the international show Tiffany is hoping for, though it should be noted that the Trumps and Mar-a-Lago didn’t not inspire the same reception today as they did in 2005.

Considering that Tiffany appears to already be settled in Florida with her fiancé Boulos, a wedding in Mar-a-Lago would certainly make sense. Otherwise, we were sure that the spot where Trump married Tiffany’s mother, Marla Maples, would do the trick, too.

