Vaccine diplomacy Retnos – Editorial





Editorial Board (The Jakarta Post)

Wed, July 14, 2021





Editorial

In her January annual statement, Foreign Minister Retno LP Marsudi said Indonesia would focus on “health security diplomacy”. “Our goal is to deliver on vaccine commitments through bilateral and multilateral partnerships,” she said, and the policy direction was a continuation of the government’s 2020 strategy. As President Joko Widodo’s chief diplomat, Retno is tasked with organizing efforts to secure the vaccines Indonesia needs to defeat COVID-19. Now, during the country’s second wave of infections, medical equipment such as oxygen cylinders and ventilators have been added to its health diplomacy list. That’s not to say that other foreign policy issues, like the Myanmar mess, are less important. It’s just a matter of priority. At a time when millions of its citizens face an increased risk of coronavirus transmission, the government must make a concerted effort to ensure the swift arrival of promised vaccines and other materials through bilateral and multilateral mechanisms. When the second wave of COVID-19 ravaged India from mid-February, Indonesia sent 2,000 oxygen cylinders and 200 oxygen concentrators in solidarity with the world’s largest democracy and the second most populous country. The amount may seem meaningless compared to the millions of Indian patients in need of treatment, but our attention and care for other nations matters more in these difficult times, as the saying goes: “A friend in need is a friend. indeed “. As a disaster-prone country, Indonesia has received frequent aid from the international community, such as when the Indian Ocean earthquake and tsunami left Aceh almost in ruins in 2004 and more recently in 2018, when Another earthquake and tsunami devastated Palu in central Sulawesi. Driven by the Delta strain, the second wave of infections has plunged Indonesia into such dire straits that it has no choice but to send an SOS to the world. There is no need to feel embarrassed to call for help from the international community, as nations must help each other and work together to deal with the global pandemic. As Tedros Ghebreyesus said in August 2020, “No one is safe until everyone is safe.” Indonesia’s diplomatic strategy has worked, as evidenced by the many countries that have responded to our call for help. Australia is donating 2.5 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine as well as oxygen-related equipment and antigen testing kits, Foreign Minister Marise Payne said on July 7 after meeting interviewed with Retno. Other countries, including the United States, Japan and Singapore, have also pledged aid to Indonesia. We received 4 million doses of Moderna vaccine from Washington through the COVAX Facility, the global vaccine access program. Japan has sent 1 million doses of AstraZeneca and an additional 1 million doses will follow soon, and it has also sent vaccine shipments to our near neighbors Malaysia, the Philippines and Thailand. Two planes loaded with medical supplies and equipment, including oxygen cylinders, ventilators, masks, gloves and gowns, arrived from Singapore on July 9, with a delivery of compressed oxygen cylinders coming. Let’s not forget that China was the first country to give us a hand. Indonesia has received tens of millions of vaccines from the world’s second-largest economy, most populous nation and a veteran of the COVID-19 response, since the novel coronavirus originated there. Chinese vaccines play a key role in pushing Indonesia to vaccinate 70% of its population in its attempt to gain herd immunity. While we may one day have to pay back what we receive today because “there is no free lunch,” which Retno coordinates with the world is vital to protecting the entire nation from the virus.

