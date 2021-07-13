Scotland reopens more cautiously than England, as on the masks





LONDON The day after Prime Minister Boris Johnson put England on the path to Freedom Day next week, Scottish Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon on Tuesday presented more cautious plans to relax coronavirus rules and said face masks would still be needed for some time. As England embarks on a comprehensive lift of its remaining restrictions on Monday, Scots will still be asked to work from home, face restrictions on the size of gatherings and be forced to wear face coverings in interior spaces, including public transport. Throughout the pandemic, Ms Sturgeon has taken a more cautious approach than Mr Johnson, prioritizing health over the economy and invariably enacting tighter restrictions, and her announcement on Tuesday was no exception. A gradual approach has the best chance of minimizing further damage to health and loss of life, Ms Sturgeon told a virtual Scottish Parliament meeting, adding that because a gradual approach has the best chance of being a sustainable approach, it will be better in the long run for the economy too.

The difference was most striking on the issue of face coverings which she said would remain mandatory in Scotland not only now, but in all likelihood for some time to come. On Monday, Mr Johnson said rules requiring masks would be lifted in England, but the government would recommend their use in crowded indoor places such as public transport. Even that was a change of tone from Mr Johnson and some of his ministers who previously seemed more enthusiastic about ending the use of face coverings. And tabloid newspapers campaigned for an end to the restrictions, a time they anticipated as Freedom Day. In a thinly veiled attack on Mr Johnson’s mask policy, Ms Sturgeon said if a government feels measures like this are important and this government is doing it, we should say it, we should do it. what is needed to ensure compliance and we should be prepared to take any resulting flak. She added, pointedly: We shouldn’t lift significant restrictions to make our lives easier and then expect the public to take responsibility for doing the right thing anyway. Despite the warnings, Ms Sturgeon said infections in Scotland were declining enough to allow all parts of Scotland to move to the lowest restriction level, known as level 0, from Monday. This means that all shops, pubs, restaurants and other places can open except nightclubs and adult entertainment. However, some social distancing rules will remain and reception areas will have to close at midnight.

If the data continues to improve, a further easing of restrictions will take place in August. Scotland has recorded 2,529 daily cases according to the latest figures, a drop in numbers after a rapid rise earlier in the month. Mr Johnson believes the vaccine rollout weakens the link between infections and hospital admissions, and Ms Sturgeon expressed some relief that the National Health Service appears to be under less pressure than at other times in the pandemic . Still, she said the system could face pressure if the number of cases were to increase. In Scotland virtually everyone over 60 has been fully vaccinated, including 96% of those aged 55 to 59, she said. Lifting all restrictions and mitigation measures now would put us all at greater risk, added Ms Sturgeon, but in particular, it would be much more difficult for the most clinically vulnerable to lead their normal lives. However, Douglas Ross, leader of the Scottish Conservatives, Scottish opposition party, said the sacrifices made by the public were not fully rewarded and the balance had yet to tip in favor of moving forward.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/07/13/world/europe/scotland-reopening-masks.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos