Bill McSwain told Donald Trump he was left out of election inquiries. Bill Barr says that’s not true.





Former Attorney General Bill Barr on Tuesday strongly denied ordering Philadelphia’s top federal prosecutor at the time not to investigate the 2020 election fraud allegations, and said Bill McSwain was only bringing the charge to win the favor of former President Donald Trump in his race for governor of Pennsylvania.

McSwain, the former US district attorney for the Philadelphia area, made the request in a June letter to Trump, which Trump released on Monday night.

McSwain wrote that he had received various allegations of wrongdoing, but Barr asked him not to make any public statements or issue press releases regarding possible election irregularities. McSwain also said Barr ordered him to forward serious allegations to Attorney General Josh Shapiro instead of investigating them himself.

But Shapiros’ office said Monday night that McSwain never sent one, and Barrs’ denial in an interview with The Inquirer casts further doubt on McSwains’ account.

The letter is written in a very deceptive manner which is intended to give the impression, it is false, that he was prevented from investigating the voter fraud, Barr said. When I called him I said it was just the opposite. I have written to you and other American lawyers that you have the discretion to consider any specific and credible allegation of major fraud.

Barr told the Washington Post he called McSwain to complain about his letter on Monday night. McSwain, Barr added, told him he was in a tough spot because he wanted to run and needed Trump at least neutrality, if not support.

McSwain told the Post he was sticking to his story.

The back-and-forths highlighted how Trumps’ support for a stolen election becomes a litmus test in the GOP primaries nationwide and in Pennsylvania. It also rocked next year’s competitive open-seat governor race. Shapiro is widely regarded as the top Democratic frontrunner, and some Republicans see McSwain as more balanced in appeal than other GOP candidates who have linked more closely to Trump.

No credible evidence has surfaced of significant fraud in the Pennsylvania election results.

McSwain, while touting the letter’s publication as proof of his commitment to transparency, did not respond to multiple interview requests to clarify whether he accepts the 2020 election results or further explain his allegations in the letter.

A spokesperson for Shapiro said that while McSwain had specific concerns about the integrity of the Philadelphia election, his letter to Trump is the first our office has heard.

We have received and sent several referrals to local, state and federal law enforcement, but we have not received any direct referrals from Mr McSwains’ office, Shapiro spokesperson Jacklin Rhoads said. This personal note to President Trump, sent seven months after the election, is the first our office has heard of Mr. McSwain’s concerns. While aware of allegations of electoral fraud, Mr. McSwain had a duty to report and, as he knows, our office investigates every referral and credible allegation he receives.

McSwain never explicitly said in the letter that he actually made references to Shapiro. But he suggested he would follow Barrs’ orders.

I didn’t agree with that decision, but it was my orders, McSwain wrote. As a Marine Infantry Officer, I have been trained to follow the chain of command and abide by orders from my superiors, even when I disagree with them.

If no reference was made, it would suggest that none of the allegations McSwain alluded to in his letter to Trump reached the level of seriousness to warrant a wider investigation or that McSwain deliberately decided not to send. serious allegations to Shapiro as indicated.

In his letter, the former US prosecutor expressed his distrust of Shapiro, citing statements made by Shapiro ahead of the election that Trump was likely to lose Pennsylvania.

And while McSwain complained about the directive he said he received from Barr, his letter made no specific allegations of fraud. He again declined to go into details in an interview Tuesday on Talk Radio 1210-WPHTs conservative Dom Giordano Show.

We have received all kinds of allegations, he said, indirectly referring only to vague allegations about USB drives used in voting machines. But he also appeared to acknowledge that his office had made little or no progress in verifying whether there was any evidence to support these claims.

I am not passing judgment on what I would have found or not, he said. But what I didn’t like was that I wasn’t free to follow the evidence wherever it leads.

He also complained that Barrs’ advice had prevented him from publicly discussing his concerns about the conduct of the Philadelphia election, echoing a series of criticisms that Trump and his allies have repeatedly leveled against the city and the state.

I thought I could have had some influence over election officials if I had been more vocal, McSwain said. Even before the election, people are certainly suspicious of the election in Philadelphia.

Trump and his campaign argued these issues in state and federal courts after the election. They presented no concrete evidence to back up their claims in court and lost all major challenges.

Until this week, McSwain had often appeared to be a reluctant player in Trump’s longstanding efforts to undermine the election. He dodged previous questions about accepting the results and turned down several requests and responses to Trump, who highlighted McSwain’s concerns in two recent speeches. McSwain only authorized a statement after Trump released his letter. This statement confirmed the authenticity of the letters but said no more.

Several Republican agents in Pennsylvania were taken aback by McSwains’ letter and the apparent effort to win favor with Trump and his supporters, a risky political proposition.

The former president remains very popular with Republican voters, but has also met with stiff opposition from the Liberals and many suburban moderates whose GOP insider votes believe McSwain might be able to win. While false election claims still motivate many loyal Republicans, party insiders fear alienating more moderate voters.

It’s sort of a double-edged sword, said a longtime Republican agent from Pennsylvania, who spoke on condition of anonymity to candidly discuss the party’s gubernatorial race. As long as Trump stays on stage, it’s a tough place for these guys.

McSwain is a former Navy appointed by Trump as a prosecutor, but also a mild-mannered suburban resident who, as a former US prosecutor, has no political record to explicitly support the president.

Yet with potential gubernatorial rivals such as State Senator Doug Mastriano and former U.S. Representative Lou Barletta calling for new election inquiries and questioning the results, McSwain may also have felt the need to ‘improve his standing with Trump supporters.

McSwain tweeted on Tuesday that he was happy Trump shared his letter. The more people who know the facts, the better, he said.

Trump first mentioned McSwain in a July 3 speech in Florida, saying: We have an American lawyer in Philadelphia who says he was not allowed to go and check on Philadelphia. Trump has promised to reveal at some point who would have held back McSwain.

He went further on Sunday at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Texas, revealing the existence of McSwains’ letter but saying he didn’t want to be the one to publish it. Trump told the crowd that McSwain was not allowed to do his job.

And I saw that, said Trump. He was all excited and then all of a sudden it was like he was turned off.

