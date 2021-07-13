Politics
Ahead of the Tokyo Olympics, here’s what Prime Minister Modi promised PV Sindhu
Tokyo Olympics: Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with Indian athletes on their way to the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday. During the virtual session which lasted over an hour, Prime Minister Modi interacted with many athletes, including commuter PV Sindhu.
PMO described the interaction as “informal and spontaneous”. During the interactions, there were several moments where Prime Minister Modi joked and inquired about how one prepared and faced the pressure. He did the same with PV Sindhu, who was also participating with his parents.
The Prime Minister inquired about the practice of Sindhu in Gachibowli, Hyderabad.
He also asked about the importance of diet in his training. Then came the moment he asked if Sindhu had been banned from having ice cream before the games, just like the Rio 2016 Olympics.
Prime Minister Modi jokingly asked Sindhu about her dietary restrictions and recalled how her trainer Pullela Gopichand prevented her from having ice cream and confiscated her phone during the Rio Olympics.
“You were banned from eating ice cream during the 2016 Olympics, has another ban been imposed for Tokyo? ” He asked. To that, Sindhu replied, “Sir, I have to be careful with my diet. “
Then Prime Minister Modi promised to have an ice cream with Sindhu after he returned from Tokyo.
During the interaction, PM Modi also asked his parents for advice and tips they wanted to give to parents who wanted to make their children into sports.
Among the athletes PM Modi interacted with were archers Deepika Kumari and Pravin Jadhav, javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, sprinter Dutee Chand, boxer Ashish Kumar and Mary Kom, shooter Elavenil Valarivan, table tennis player Manika Batra, wrestler Vinesh Phogat, hockey player Manpreet Singh, and tennis player Saina Mirza.
Addressing these athletes, the Prime Minister regretted that he could not welcome the athletes due to the pandemic. He noted that the pandemic has changed their practice and even the year of the Olympics. He recalled his speech by Mann Ki Baat when he urged citizens to cheer on their athletes at the Olympics.
Prime Minister Modi said the whole country was behind them and the blessings of all compatriots were with them. These wishes from 135 million Indians are the blessing of the country for all of you before entering the field of sport, ”he said.
