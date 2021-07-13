Kurz honors global successes in pandemic fight at UN





In a speech at the United Nations, Federal Chancellor Sebastian Kurz (VP) praised the global successes in the fight against the pandemic. “The Covid crisis has shown us many areas in which we need to improve. But we have also shown our best side in the face of the pandemic,” he told the Economic and Social Council on Tuesday morning (local time). United Nations (ECOSOC) for the development of vaccines and the selfless work of health workers.

“Health workers and other frontline workers around the world have risked their lives to keep others safe. Global scientific collaboration has made it possible to develop vaccines in record time. Multilateral mechanisms have been put in place to help countries that need vaccines, ”Kurz said. “There is still a lot to do, but these examples give us hope that we can overcome the crisis together and return to normalcy,” the Chancellor said at a “High Level Political Forum” attended by the UN Secretary General Antnio Guterres. Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, Indonesian President Joko Widodo and Colombian Vice President Marta Lucia Ramrez Blanco addressed the forum with video addresses. In his speech, Guterres painted a dramatic picture of the economic and social impact of the pandemic. Millions of people have fallen into poverty, two out of three children no longer have school. “Violence against women has reached shocking levels,” said the UN secretary general. At the same time, he warned that the pandemic could be exacerbated by new, more contagious mutations. “The world needs a global vaccination plan,” he called for doubling vaccine production. Kurz stressed that the poorest countries should not be forgotten in the reconstruction after the pandemic and also stressed the donation of vaccines. “We are seeing positive developments in economic growth for some countries, but many countries could lose contact if we do not take the right steps today,” the Chancellor said. “One thing is clear: we need to work together and support each other. We need to learn from each other and share best practices, ”Kurz stressed. He then presented the lessons that Austria had learned from the pandemic and specifically named the broad testing strategy that had accompanied the opening of the school, the economic support measures including short-time working which had “saved more people”. a million jobs ”and the need to do more for digitization. In the pandemic, Austria also experienced “the value of international cooperation and solidarity,” said Kurz, who in this context again highlighted the country’s vaccine donations to countries in need. The role of the United Nations in the pandemic has been hailed. Kurz thanked all the “brave men and women” of the United Nations who had “been on the front lines in the places most affected” during the pandemic. Finally, the head of the Austrian government pleaded for a change of policy after the crisis so that the recovery is “better and greener”. “We need solutions for a more sustainable, more inclusive, more just, more equitable and more resilient world,” he said, referring to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and the Paris Agreement. Austria will continue to support states that need a lot of support, such as the poorest developing countries, landlocked developing countries or small island developing states. “It is our shared responsibility as the international community to support the most vulnerable regions of the world and to leave no one behind.” In the speech, Kurz was also happy that Austria was doing particularly well in meeting the UN development goals and, according to a recent UN report, was in the top 10 of all countries. Austria will remain committed to the UN sustainability goals even during its membership in ECOSOC (2021-2024). Guterres had briefly met yesterday Monday at UN headquarters on the East River. After his appearance at the ECOSOC forum, he wished to meet on Tuesday afternoon with the permanent representatives of the small island developing States. After that, a bilateral meeting was scheduled at the Austrian Consulate General in New York, namely the surrender of nationalities to a Holocaust survivor and five descendants of survivors. Due to an amendment to the citizenship law that came into effect last fall, they can receive the red-white-red passport without bureaucracy without having to renounce their old citizenship.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.sn.at/politik/innenpolitik/kurz-wuerdigt-vor-uno-globale-erfolge-in-kampf-gegen-pandemie-106541080 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos