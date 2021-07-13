Trump organization desperately tries to distance itself from indicted CFO





Donald Trump has a long history of suddenly pretending not to know people once it becomes clear that they could get him in serious trouble, despite overwhelming evidence that he does know them well enough. Campaign adviser George Papadopoulos, whom Trump openly praised at the Washington Post? After Papadopoulos was convicted of lying to the FBI about interactions with Russians, Trump told Fox News that I never even spoke to the guy. I had no idea who he was. Matthew Whitaker, the guy the then President apparently wanted to make his offer to the DOJ (before Bill Barr came in)? Once it became clear that Trump apparently wanted to use Whitaker to stop Robert Mueller, Trump claimed, I don’t know Matt Whitaker, even though they would have met more than a dozen times. Campaign director Paul Manafort? After being found guilty and sentenced to prison, Trump said he was unfamiliar with Manafort. Prince André? I don’t know him. Colonel Alexander Vindman? Never heard of it [him]. Lev Parnas? I don’t even know who this man is. Either way, you get the idea.

So really, it’s not at all surprising that Trump seems to be putting some distance between himself and Allen Weisselberg, the CFO of the Trump organization charged alongside the company this month, given the possibility that Weisselberg suddenly turn around and inform Trump, or simply make the company look bad with a guilty conviction. Shortly after being fired as director of the Trumps Scottish Golf Club, Weisselberg was removed from his leadership role in dozens of Trump Organization branches. According to the Washington Post:

The changes were made Thursday and Friday, a week after a Manhattan grand jury indicted Weisselberg on 15 counts, including robbery and tax evasion. Weisselberg has been accused by New York prosecutors of helping run a 15-year program to evade income tax by hiding executive salaries, including more than $ 1.7 million of his own income, to the tax authorities. [The] Subsidiaries included a holding company that owns many Trump businesses, a company that handles payroll for many Trump employees, and even a Trump project in Fort Lauderdale, Florida that went bankrupt more than a decade ago.

Previously, Weisselberg had shared the management of these companies with one of the grown sons of former President Donald Trump or, in the case of the Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida, with Trump himself. Now records show members of the Trump family are in the driver’s seat. Removing Weisselberg’s name from those corporate documents could avoid questions from regulators, lenders or sellers by omitting the name of an indicted executive.

As former federal prosecutor Daniel Zelenko told the Wall Street Journal, it’s generally not realistic for a company to keep a CFO in place after a criminal charge. How are insurers and lenders going to trust what the CFO tells them? Zelenko said. This creates a lot of challenges for a company that continues to do business.

So far, Weisselberg, who has been accused of evading $ 900,000 in taxes on more than $ 1.7 million in income, largely thanks to employee benefits that have never been reported to the ‘IRS, like cars, an apartment, and tuition at a private school, remains employed by the parent company. , and someone familiar with the matter told the Washington Post he was going to stay there. Weisselberg, who like the Trump Organization has pleaded not guilty to all counts, also said he would not cooperate with prosecutors against the ex-president.

On the other hand, he faces more than a decade in prison if convicted. And as former federal prosecutor Cynthia AlksnetoldMSNBC last week, the jury will hate [Weisselberg]. There won’t be a jury of people going to MAGA rallies, it’s going to have a cross-section of people who live in Manhattan, who pay taxes in Manhattan, who don’t get free Mercedes, who don’t have anybody else. other who pays for their children education and not have tax ramifications for that. So I think he’s going to be a much hated defendant, Mr. Weisselberg, and I’m sure his defense lawyers have told him that. Meanwhile, as former US prosecutor Preet Bharara said, I am optimistic about the conviction. The law is pretty clear on what is income and what is taxable. It is a sophisticated setting; the error is implausible. The company recorded much of it as income. And juries hate wealthy tax evaders. It is therefore not excluded that Weisselberg is considering at least one scenario in which he makes a deal, and that Trump will one day, in the not-so-distant future, claim a man who has worked for his company for decades: Never heard of. from him.

