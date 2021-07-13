Health Minister BGS talks about Indonesia’s efforts to break free from Corona pandemic

Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) inaugurated Budi Gunadi Sadikin as Minister of Health on December 23, 2020. At BGS, the nickname of Budi Gunadi Sadikin, asked to complete three things, namely the Covid-19 vaccination, the Covid-19 pandemic and the transformation into the health sector.

“Completing vaccinations and pandemics requires management with existing resources. I feel called to save human lives,” he told CNBC Indonesia Economic Update on Monday (12/7/2021).

In the middle of this year, the pandemic worsens. The surge in Covid-19 cases continues, hospital occupancy rates (TS) are increasing, until more problems arise. The government then implemented the emergency PPKM to reduce the rate of increase in Covid-19 cases.

Here is the explanation of the BGS regarding the latest measures taken by the government to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic:

You have no medical training but have been appointed by President Joko Widodo to be Minister of Health. Your answer?

I was asked to do three things. Vaccination, fight against pandemics and transformation of the health sector. Completion of vaccinations and pandemics requires management with existing resources. I feel called to save human lives. God willing, I can do the job well.

When you were appointed, were you immediately confronted with the Covid-19 pandemic?

If this is happening all over the world, we can discuss it with others. I establish communication with ministers of health in other countries. What a pandemic looks like and how to deal with it. Opening of a special line with the contribution of the Director General of WHO (Tedros Adhanom). What kind of Indonesia? I too am in contact with an epidemiologist. They give good feedback. In order to be executed and executed correctly.

Thinking about Singapore, which has prepared a new normal calendar, is it so simple?

I think my friend in Singapore, who is not a doctor either, is learning from history. From the first black death pandemic, hundreds of millions of people died. There is the Spanish flu, hundreds of millions too. What kind of polio? HIV is also in the tens of millions. This pandemic on average tens to hundreds does not go away. The flu and polio still exist, even though the disease is hundreds of years old.

Each pandemic must be faced by humanity, must adapt, especially with changes in behavior and health protocols to be able to continue living a normal life even if there is a pandemic. We need to understand how to treat people if they are affected by a pandemic. For example DBD, the foreign name is Dangue. If 100 years ago, 95% died. Now there can be death too, but some of us have survived because we know how to take care of them.

This, the pandemic has become an epidemic. This is called a controlled pandemic, transmission and treatment can be managed properly. If the story is reversed, a pandemic will become an epidemic. The rate of transmission is controlled, if people are sick they can be treated.

Well, if the countries of the world are ready, I did not dare to say it. The virus continues to mutate. England had gone down, vaccination was down, now it’s back to 20,000 a day. Israel, over the past two months, has increased cases of 4 to 5 times per day. Even though the pandemic will be history and we know how to deal with it, don’t be arrogant.

According to your calculations, when will Indonesia be free from the pandemic?

The goal from the start was for 100% of Indonesians over 18 to be vaccinated. The number is 181.5 million people. If each took twice, it would take 363 million doses. So far, the shipment plan to the end of the year is 440 million, above 363 million. Because there are tampons. It should have been injected at the end of the year, at least for the first vaccine for all vaccine targets.

What about purchasing vaccines?

For 363 million doses to vaccinate 185 million people, the entry is uneven. In the first half of the year, 70 million entered. Semester II, 290 million in six months. It is almost four times higher. October there will be an 85 million vaccine coming. Divided by 30 days approximately 2.5 million per day.

What is your opinion on the mutation of the delta variant of the corona virus?

The confirmed delta variant is contagious. But not yet confirmed fatal. He died without confirmation. If you can control the baud rate, this is the best.

The economy collapsed because of the pandemic. What formula can make people healthy but the economy revived?

The current economic crisis is caused by a health crisis. The health crisis has started. Unlike 1998-2008, it started with a banking crisis. Why is health an economy? Because economic activity occurs when there is physical contact.

This health problem prohibits physical contact. This is why the economy is down. After seeing that health is complete, that people are comfortable with physical contact, it will be difficult to return to the desired level of economic growth. Online efficiency is not as efficient offline.

The government established an emergency PPKM for two weeks from July 3 as a solution to suppress the outbreak of Covid-19 cases. Is it effective?

Seeing this, the mobility of the population has decreased. Even if you look at the diagram, there is a need to reduce population movements to reduce the rate of transmission. For the next 1-2 weeks, we still have to slow down the mobility of the population.

When the PPKM Emergency takes place, what about the economic activities?

It needs to be reduced so that people don’t get sick and feel safe when they go out. If it’s open, people don’t feel safe, they don’t go out, economic activity cannot resume. 70 to 80% of the Indonesian economy is very dependent on kontak physical contact

This will reduce the rate of transmission, physical contact. It is better for the economy to take a two step forward than to take 1,000 steps and fall. It’s much more effective in the long run.



