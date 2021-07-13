Politics
Nicola Sturgeons claims she’s not following Boris Johnson’s lead starts to irritate
There has never been the slightest chance that Nicola Sturgeons would consider easing pandemic restrictions mirroring those already announced by Boris Johnson. For better or for worse, they were always likely to be wrapped in a “Made in Scotland” saltire flag. However, their content wasn’t really that different – just enough to anger people like me and infuriate those whose livelihoods depend on what she says.
Perhaps the most striking difference was his determination not to urge a return to work, which sits near the top of Boriss’ bucket list. His previous plan for a gradual return to work in the office has now been postponed until August 9 at the earliest, and one has to wonder how long it has been since the Prime Minister saw the effect that his government’s advice on the work from home have on The Economic Health of Scotland.
To take just one example: Has it recently toured the vast network of glossy offices on the outskirts of the capital, in Edinburgh Park and around the Gyle Center? Running at full speed, I imagine this region would be the beating heart of the country’s economy. Alas, not anymore. Not being a regular visitor to the area, I was amazed that it took on the appearance of a deserted village. Tumbleweed, the kind that graced ghost towns in the best cowboy movies, is the only thing missing from acres of car-free parking lots, offices empty of people, and miles of roads with no traffic. It’s so quiet that it’s considered the best place in town to try out your new bike, at least that’s what I’m told.
The Scottish Chambers of Commerce said the delay in returning to office was a “blow to employees and employers”, and Ms Sturgeon agreed it would be a disappointment for bosses and workers. But she insisted the delay would reduce the extent to which people meet in closed environments, which in turn would help “contain transmission” of the virus.
Wait a minute, isn’t that what the vaccine is supposed to do successfully (a fact everyone says it does)? And besides, I cannot imagine that a gradual return to work would cause a great danger of overcrowding given how completely empty most of the offices are currently.
Getting Scotland back to work, as soon as possible, must return to the top of the Prime Ministers’ priority list.
As Douglas Ross, the leader of the Scottish Tories, said: “The balance has to tip more in favor of moving forward – we have to get back to normal. The public did what was expected of them. , now is the time for this SNP government to deliver. “
What continues to irritate those in the forefront of business is what they see as the Prime Ministers’ insistence on doing things differently from the way they are done in England and elsewhere; “Misalignment”, as Gordon Dewar, the boss of Edinburgh airport, described it.
For example, Grant Shapps, the Transport Secretary, announced last week that there would be no quarantine for double-vaccinated Britons returning to England from Orange List countries from July 19. Still, the prime minister chose to wait until Tuesday to do the same, even though it was obvious she would.
The result? Scottish aviation and holiday companies have lost five long-awaited business days. Why? Just being different and not seeming to follow England too closely may be the only explanation.
