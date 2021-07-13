The opposition leaves the Senate twice





ISLAMABAD:

The absence of ministers from the Senate business on Tuesday forced opposition lawmakers to leave the House twice, leading to the suspension of the session.

Expressing his frustration, Senate Speaker Sadiq Sanjrani said he would write a letter to Prime Minister Imran Khan on the absence of ministers.

The minister in charge of the prime minister’s office told the House in a written response that Prime Minister Imran Khan took note of the adulteration of food products.

Read also: The electoral bill sparks a heated debate in the Senate

On December 15, 2019, the Prime Minister asked the chief secretaries of the four provinces to closely monitor the matter.

He also called on provincial governments to compile authentic data in this regard.

The Prime Minister ordered to solve the problem of food adulteration in the future.

As a first step, special attention would be paid to the adulteration of milk, spices and cooking oil.

All provincial governments have assured that food adulteration will be discouraged.

Energy Minister Hammad Azhar told the Senate that electricity is being supplied to K Electric despite its debts of Rs 200 billion. He added that a new power purchase contract was being signed.

The report of the committee on the draft law on the reorganization of national health institutes and federal medical education establishments and university hospitals was presented to the House.

In addition, the reports of the committees on the Mutual Legal Assistance (Criminal Matters) (Amendment) Act 2021 as well as the Women’s Property Rights Enforcement Act 2020 were also tabled in the upper house of the parliament.

Railways Minister Azam Swati said the Ghotki train crash last month was a “dangerous” incident in railroad history.

“The tragedy is that in three years, the broken engine broke down on the same track,” he said.

“A four-member commission of inquiry has been formed to investigate the incident,” he added.

Swati claimed that during his six months as Minister of Railways, the ministry made a profit of over 2 billion rupees.

The minister further argued that the railways were destroyed by previous governments within 30 years.

The minister said he would take the black sheep off the railroads and make them profitable.

Senate business has been adjourned until Wednesday (today).

The terrible train tragedy in Ghotki last month left 65 dead and more than 100 injured.

After the incident, the Pakistani military said the rescue and rescue operation in the Ghotki passenger train crash was over.

“The train engine bogies removed from the track,” the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

“Efforts are underway to open the railroad after necessary repairs and maintenance.”

The incident occurred when a train bound for Karachi crashed into the derailed bogies of an express bound for Sargodha near the border between Sindh and Punjab provinces in the wee hours of June 7.

It is relevant to mention that the condition of the main line, especially the Sukkur-Karachi sections, is dilapidated and was considered dangerous for safe railway operation, as train accidents are becoming rampant.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://tribune.com.pk/story/2310323/opposition-walks-out-of-senate-twice The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos