Equal access to investments for MSME cooperatives, large insured investors





Jakarta (ANTARA) – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) assured that the Indonesian government will ensure that MSME investors and cooperatives as well as high value investors have equal access to investment opportunities in the country. Not only large investors and foreign investors, investors from MSMEs and cooperatives also create employment opportunities for the community and play a role in advancing the country’s economy, the president said during the meeting. Investor Daily Summit, which he joined virtually from Jakarta on Tuesday. Therefore, access and freedom to invest must also be granted to investors and cooperatives of MSMEs. “I would like to stress that investment should not only be seen as (favoring) large investors. The government will also give equal access to MSMEs and cooperatives,” Widodo said. The government continues to encourage ease of investment for various parties, he added. He formed a working group on accelerating investments, based on Presidential Decree No.11 of 2021, he continued. “This working group has been tasked with solving the problems faced by business players and fostering cooperation between large investors and MSMEs,” said the president. The risk-based single online submission system, which serves as a benchmark for all policy makers to issue permits, has been implemented for the convenience of MSMEs and cooperatives, he said. “This is in the context of (providing) electronic, fast and efficient commercial licenses,” Widodo said. Related News: Minister Promotes Modernization of MSMEs to Support Tourism Sector The ease of licensing and doing business, he noted, was taken into account in the law on job creation. The Omnibus law should offer protection to MSMEs and cooperatives, in addition to facilitating licensing, he said. “The simplification of business licenses in the center and in the regions, the application of risk-based business permits and various other incentives should increase the interest of investors, especially from the interior of the country,” he said. added. Earlier, Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati pointed out that the achievement of investment finance increased more than four times to reach Rs 25.6 trillion in the first half of 2021, compared to Rs 6 trillion in the corresponding period. from last year. “The realization of investment financing in the first half had reached 25.6 trillion rupees, a drastic increase from that of 2020,” the minister said at a working meeting with the House of Representatives’ budget committee. (DPR) in Jakarta at the start of the year. this week. The investment financing included 15.6 trillion rupees of investment for public service agencies (BLU) and 10 trillion rupees of public investment for the regions through National Economic Recovery Loans (PEN), a- she informed. “Again, it’s below the state debt line, but it can help all elements in the regions,” Indrawati said. Funding was channeled to the BLU of the Housing Finance Fund Management Center (PPDPP) for the construction of 93,792 units out of the 157,500 homes targeted as part of a home ownership loan program. (KPR), she added. Related News: Minister Calls for Greater Role for MSMEs in Boosting Indonesia’s Economy

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://en.antaranews.com/news/179054/equal-investment-access-for-msme-cooperatives-large-investors-assured The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos