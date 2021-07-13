William McSwain, former Philadelphia federal prosecutor appointed by Donald Trump, seeks former president’s backing in gubernatorial race





HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) Philadelphia’s top federal prosecutor appointed by Donald Trump has written to the former president seeking approval in an overcrowded Republican primary race to run for governor in the upcoming election.

William McSwain’s letter, dated Friday, was released Monday night by Trump even before McSwain publicly declared his candidacy.

McSwain told Republicans in Pennsylvania that he is seriously considering running and made his intentions clear in the letter. He also says he is uniquely positioned to beat Democrat Josh Shapiro, the two-term state attorney general who has said he plans to run for governor.

I will be the Republican gubernatorial candidate with the best chance of winning the November 2022 general election, McSwain wrote. He goes on to say that I would be honored to have your support and hope to see you soon.

The McSwains campaign confirmed the authenticity of the letter. McSwain formed a fundraising committee after returning to private practice in January.

Among those who have declared their candidacy are Lou Barletta, the former four-term congressman who was the party’s candidate for the U.S. Senate in 2018 before losing to Democrat Bob Casey, and Charlie Gerow, who runs a communications and marketing at Harrisburg and is vice president of the American Conservative Union.

