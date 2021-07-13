Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan calls for universal access to vaccines and financial support to fight Covid – The New Indian Express





ISLAMABAD: Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday demanded universal access to coronavirus vaccines and financial support from rich countries to help the world fully recover from the ravages of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He delivered a keynote address at the United Nations High Level Political Forum on Sustainable Development.

“First, universal and affordable access to the COVID-19 vaccine is essential to defeat the virus and jump-start global trade, investment and growth,” Khan said, adding that the world must increase vaccine production, including in developing countries, and ensure its rapid dissemination.

He said adequate funding must be mobilized to enable developing countries to meet the triple challenge of resuming COVID, implementing the SDGs and achieving environmental goals.

“There are synergies in these 3 challenges that should be used to rebuild better,” he said during his virtual address.

Khan said high-income countries injected $ 17 trillion to boost their economies, while developing countries needed at least $ 4.3 trillion to recover from the crisis and implement the SDGs .

Khan made a proposal last September for the creation of a new IMF Special Drawing Right as an effective way to generate finance for development and welcomed the deal to create $ 650 billion in new SDRs. .

He also hopes that at least $ 150 billion will be reallocated to finance sustainable development projects and programs in developing countries through the IMF, the World Bank and other development banks and institutions.

He also said the pledge by developed countries to provide $ 100 billion a year in climate finance should be honored.

Khan said investing in sustainable infrastructure – which impacts 92% of the SDGs – must be a central part of development strategies and that the UN should engage in multi-stakeholder dialogue to mobilize $ 1 trillion in funding. investments required each year in sustainable infrastructure.

He also called for the structural and systemic deficiencies of the international financial and trade architecture to be addressed comprehensively and urgently.

