President Jokowi’s heart is truly for the people





Loading…

JAKARTA – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has asked the ranks of the Advanced Indonesia cabinet to step down directly to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic. The news was transmitted by the Minister of Public Enterprises, Erick Thohir. – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has asked the ranks of the Advanced Indonesia cabinet to step down directly to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic. The news was transmitted by the Minister of Public Enterprises, Erick Thohir. Erick revealed that one of Jokowi’s big wishes is speed up vaccination national. Therefore, government ministers are urged to directly manage the national immunization program and other issues caused by the impact of the pandemic. “I myself appreciate the common needs of the ministry, who is really the president, really has his heart in the people, the president has asked us to come down to the people, now we want to help,” Erick said on Tuesday ( 7/13/2021). Also read: Excited by paid vaccination, Erick Thohir: Do Suuzon first! For the public enterprise ministry, he said, it would continue to perform the tasks assigned to it by the president. Where, through state-owned companies, shareholders ensure the availability of Covid-19 therapeutic drugs, medical oxygen, the implementation of individual mutual cooperation, vaccinations are still available and are working well. “So the question is, then what is the state of the mutual cooperation vaccine? In accordance with the government’s mission, we now bring the mutual cooperation vaccine, why? There is a government program of free vaccine, it is needed in a certain amount, what does COVAX Gavi, Sinovac, do now? ” ” he said. Although there have been a number of criticisms and accusations directed against state-owned companies, such as the production of pest control drugs by PT Indofarma Tbk, to the implementation of mutual cooperation individual vaccinations by PT Kimia Farma Tbk , the former boss of Inter Milan considered this case to be normal. Also Read: Bombarded by Negative Issues Regarding Paid Vaccination, Erick Thohir Speaks Out “Then I was very open, so called drug criticism, the accusation is (vaccination) a normal thing, our name as a religious is nothing is perfect, the perfect one is belongs only to Allah, but we must lower our acceleration, ”he said. . (ng)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ekbis.sindonews.com/read/482060/34/erick-thohir-hati-presiden-jokowi-benar-benar-buat-rakyat-1626178044 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos