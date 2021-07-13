Voting rights battle moves US lawmakers and Donald Trump





WASHINGTON – The fight for electoral integrity in the United States is on. Former President Donald Trump filed his bogus election fraud allegations in Texas on Sunday. Democrats trying to prevent changes to the state’s election law fled Texas on Monday night. And President Joe Biden visited Philadelphia on Tuesday afternoon to advocate for voting rights protection.

The most cinematic of these developments has been the arrival in Washington DC of Texas lawmakers in private planes under cover of night – fleeing the law as the Texas legislature ordered police to find lawmakers and fire them ” under arrest warrant if necessary. “They fled the state to prevent the quorum required by the legislature for a special session called to pass new restrictions on voting rights and changes to electoral laws.

The Texas laws are among those proposed in a host of Republican-controlled states in response to Trump’s persistently repeated fraud allegations in the 2020 election, allegations for which no credible evidence has emerged and which have been rejected in dozens of court cases.

The former president repeated those claims on Sunday in Texas at the influential CPAC conference, where dreams of canceling the 2020 election and reinstating Trump have survived among attendees. In his 90-minute speech, Trump repeatedly referred to “rigged elections” and described a series of decisively refuted accusations of vote count fraud.

The proposed legislation in Texas would limit postal voting, ban drive-thru voting, and limit the use of ballot drop boxes – measures that many say would reduce turnout for Democratic ridings such as black voters, young and urban. Perhaps more alarmingly, many analysts say the new laws would make it easier for the state government to overturn ballot results in presidential elections.

“We are not going to give in to the big lie of the state of Texas, the big lie that has resulted in undemocratic legislation all over the United States,” Texas State Representative Rafael Anchía said at the meeting. of a press conference in front of the United States Capitol. Tuesday. Democratic lawmakers have vowed to stay out of Texas until the special session of the legislature expires in early August.

Gov. Greg Abbott said if they hope to escape his authority – and continue to fight his bill – they should stay longer than that, as he will continue to call more special sessions until the law be adopted. “As soon as they return to the state of Texas, they will be arrested, they will be locked inside the Texas Capitol until they do their job,” he said.

The Texans chose to fly to Washington not only to avoid being captured by state police, but to seek publicity – there’s little chance they could do more than delay the legislation, they therefore hope to add to calls for the federal government to pass the People Act bill (currently being held by a Senate filibuster) to override these state restrictions.

There is certainly more cap-and-dagger drama to what the Texas Democrats are doing, but at a grassroots level, it’s similar to the Senate filibustering of the Federal Republicans – a procedural tactic for the minority party of trying to prevent the elected majority from passing a right.

The parties are reversed, but the stake (electoral laws) and the goal (preventive legislation) are the same.

And just as Abbott can force a vote if lawmakers return, Senate Democrats could break the filibuster if all of their members agreed to do so. They just haven’t come to that deal yet.

That’s why Biden traveled to Philadelphia to give a speech on voting rights, attempting to make the “moral case” of federal legislation to his own party and the rest of his country.

“Some things in America should be simple and straightforward,” he said. “Perhaps the most important of these things, the most fundamental of these things, is the right to vote freely, the right to vote fairly, the right to have your vote counted.” Biden said the 2020 election was a “test” of American democracy through both the pandemic and Trump’s lies, and that it was successful because it became the most scrutinized election in history the United States. “The big lie is just that, a big lie.”

He called on Congress to pass both the For the People Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Act, and said the Justice Department would double the size of its voting rights division to challenge the new laws of the State. He also called on Republicans across the country to defend the integrity of the elections against the “Jim Crow assault in the 21st century” which he said was taking place. “Stand up, for the love of God. Are you not ashamed?

Biden called the battle over electoral integrity as the most important test of American democracy since the Civil War. “There is an unnatural assault unfolding in America today – an attempt to suppress and subvert the right to vote in fair and free elections. An attack on democracy, an attack on freedom, an attack on who we are as Americans, ”he said. “Securing the right to vote and making sure every vote is counted has always been the most patriotic thing we can do. Remember that our late friend (Civil Rights Leader and Representative) John Lewis said, “Freedom is not a state, it is an act,” he said. “And we must act and we will act – for our cause is right, our vision is clear, our hearts are full. For us the people, for our democracy, for America itself, we must act.

