Babar publishes report on foreign financing of PTI





ISLAMABAD:

Disgruntled PTI leader Akbar S Babar released an investigative report allegedly prepared on the basis of bank details provided by the PTI to a Pakistan Election Commission (ECP) review panel and claimed that the party had received illegal foreign funding of over Rs2 billion in 2009-13.

“The investigation report of two financial analysts into the PTI documents submitted before the ECP reveals illegal funding to the tune of Rs 2.2 billion,” Babar wrote in one of his social media posts on Tuesday.

“Detailed report [has been] submitted before the PCE. Report to be submitted to the SCP [Supreme Court of Pakistan] soon, “he added.

Earlier speaking to the media, the founding member of PTI unveiled the 4-page report while calling for the dissolution of the review panel to examine the foreign funding case over the past 3 years and urging the PCE to hear the case for itself.

“Prime Minister Imran Khan should also resign now, as he has often said that a public office holder must resign until he is exonerated of an allegation,” Babar said.

He said his team had reviewed the documents submitted by the ruling party to the review committee and had done in 50 hours what the committee had “not” done in the past three years.

According to the report, the documents and records provided by the PTI to the review committee were incomplete and did not represent an accurate account of the party’s financial issue and yet the available data showed that the PTI received $ 2.2 billion. of rupees through funding or prohibited funding. without source.

He said that even the documents provided by PTI were not authentic or verifiable. “These documents are not original; photocopies are not verified, signed or stamped; bank statements are not on letterhead; donor lists are not signed, stamped or certified.

The report states that the ruling party did not provide the file and information requested by the review committee on April 25, 2018. It also provided cash books, bank books, a ledger, a balance sheet. audit and donation receipt books.

He claimed that PTI also failed to submit “annual audited / unaudited accounts / financial statements of international companies and entities to PTI. “The accounting records of the international companies / entities of the PTI have not been provided,” the report adds.

The investigation report stated that the donor lists provided by the PTI remained unverifiable due to the failure to provide information through which donors can be identified and verified “including CNIC numbers, addresses [and] contact details]”, he added.

The report, however, listed eighteen different suspicious transactions that took place between 2009 and 2013. These transactions – carried out by suspicious or unknown donors – totaled more than Rs 2.2 billion.

According to the report, it is necessary to investigate the transfer of 1.5 million rupees and 7 million rupees respectively to the accounts of outgoing planning minister Asad Umar and PTI chief Ayla Malik.

PTI request

At the same time, the ECP requested a report from the review committee on the PTI’s request to also give it access to bank details submitted by two major opposition parties – PML-N and PPP – as part of ‘an investigation into their alleged funding.

State Information Minister Farrukh Habib, later speaking to reporters, dismissed Akbar S Babar’s investigation report and said Babar was allegedly paid by the PML-N to pursue the case.

State Information Minister Farrukh Habib, later speaking to reporters, dismissed Akbar S Babar's investigation report and said Babar was allegedly paid by the PML-N to pursue the case.

