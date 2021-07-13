Biden can make up for Obama’s negligence in Libya

President Obama’s biggest regret, he told Fox News on Sunday 2016, was that he did not plan the day after the 2011 intervention in Libya, which toppled dictator Muammar Gaddafi. Joe Biden has a chance to make amends.

Largely forgotten by the United States and its allies, Libya has become a center of human trafficking and the source of a migration crisis in Europe. He has suffered from a decade of civil unrest and fractured leadership. Its oil reserves, the richest in Africa, risk coming under Turkish and Russian control. The solution: free and fair elections and the withdrawal of all foreign forces.

Libya does have two governments. Russia supports that of the East, led by the Libyan National Army, the country’s only unified force, under the command of General Khalifa Haftar. In the west, the militias, some of an Islamist character, fight among themselves when they are not fighting General Haftar.

The Turkish army, seeking to guarantee access to the Mediterranean Sea for energy exploration, is supporting Western Islamist militias. In April, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan declared that Ankara and the Government of National Accord of Western Libya had committed to establishing a maritime demarcation in 2019 in the eastern Mediterranean. The deal directly threatens a January 2020 energy deal between Israel and Greece. The latter does not want Mr. Erdogan to have more influence on his coasts. A difficult ceasefire has been in place in Libya since October, but Turkey and Russia are strengthening each other by building air and naval bases.

The United States has largely remained out of Libyan affairs since the Benghazi debacle in 2012. But Washington can shoulder its responsibilities by insisting on free and fair elections. We want the United States to withdraw all foreign forces in Libya, and we hope that the United States will put pressure on all groups in Libya to ensure that the December elections take place, said Abdulhadi Soliman, spokesperson. word of the organization Fezzan Libya south-western part of the country.

The United States should be prepared to accept the result if the election turns out to be fair. Although General Haftars’ army has been condemned by much of the international community, a series of opinion polls from the United States Agency for International Development reveals that it is consistently the most popular institution in the country , gaining the support of over 60% of Libyans. But he is hated by Western militiamen, and is also known to hang out with extremists. Its army includes many Salafists backed by Saudi Arabia.

A good first step would be for Congress to pass Libya’s stabilization law, which the House Foreign Affairs Committee approved in April. It would authorize the president to impose sanctions on any foreigner providing significant support to a militia or paramilitary group that threatens the peace, exploits property or natural resources, or violates human rights in Libya.

Washington should also use its relations with Qatar and the United Arab Emirates to pressure them to end their proxy struggle in Libya. Qatar supports the Western government and Islamist militias associated with the Muslim Brotherhood, and has extensive media coverage in the West to advance its interests. The UAE has given money to the Eastern government and General Haftars’ army.

Mr. Biden shouldn’t repeat Mr. Obama’s mistake, but the election is his opportunity to help clean up the mess left by the United States ten years ago.

Ms. Bocchi is Journals Joseph A. Rago Fellow.