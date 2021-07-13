Donald Trump targets US judge Kavanaugh in new book titled “Landslide” | ‘Where would he be without me’, he says | Latin post





Former US President Donald Trump looks very miserable when he spent his last days in the White House. Some people thanked him for his efforts to make America even better. However, some people were very happy that he was replaced by current US President Joe Biden.

(Photo: Photo by Brandon Bell / Getty Images) Former US President Donald Trump speaks at the CPAC Conservative Political Action Conference held at the Hilton Anatole on July 11, 2021 in Dallas, Texas. CPAC began in 1974 and is a conference that brings together and welcomes conservative organizations, activists, and world leaders to discuss current events and future political agendas.

Recently, Michael Wolff wrote a book called “Fire and Fury”, which contains provocative behind-the-scenes accounts of the former US president’s time in the White House. With that, Trump coordinated with his lawyers to send letters to the book’s author and publisher.

In his letters, Trump asks Wolff to stop publishing and distributing more copies of the books, as he claimed it included libel, malice, and defamation. And now Wolff is set to release a follow-up book called “Landslide: The Final Days Of The Trump Presidence”.

However, this case will be quite different from the first book since Donald Trump himself decided to have an interview with the main author of the new play, Mar-a-Lago. This time, he criticizes the current American judge Brett Kavanaugh.

Donald Trump’s statements against US judge Kavanaugh

Former US President Donald Trump is clearly disappointed with Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s votes, according to the latest MSNBC report. He added that he was his own hard-earned candidate.

(Photo: Photo by ANDY JACOBSOHN / AFP via Getty Images) Former US President Donald Trump gives a thumbs up as he walks away after speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Dallas, Texas, July 11, 2021. Andy JACOBSOHN / AFP)

Trump even claimed that Kavanaugh wouldn’t have the courage he needed as the Supreme Justice of the United States without him.

“Where would he be without me? I saved his life. He wouldn’t even be in a law firm. Who would have had him? Nobody. Totally dishonored. Only I saved him,” Trump said via the AXIOS report.

“He would rant endlessly over Georgia Governor Brian Kemp’s betrayal, reminding people of how he climbed in the primary polls after Trump approved him,” the former US president added.

Donald Trump has confirmed that he is very disappointed with the actions of the American Supreme Justice. He added that he would be a great Supreme Judge if he only supported him in the last U.S. election in 2020.

However, Trump has not confirmed the thing about Kavanaugh that makes him angry.

Donald Trump’s last days are worse than expected

According to the latest report from CNN Politics, Donald Trump’s last days as US president are even worse than people thought.

He spent his last days in the White House facing the chaos created by protesters who want to impeach him for his actions. On the flip side, some people have also blackmailed Trump into leaking his video going to the White House bunker during the Black Lives Matter protests.

Since he can’t control his emotions, Trump has even said he will carry out executions for those who leak the footage.

This article is the property of Latin Post

2021 Latin post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.latinpost.com/articles/151088/20210713/donald-trump-targets-u-s-justice-kavanaugh-new-book-titled.htm The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

