Biden Warns US Firms of Risks of Operating in Hong Kong | Business and Economy News

The United States will warn American companies this week of the growing risks of operating in Hong Kong, three people familiar with the matter said, as Washington seeks to step up pressure on Beijing’s crackdown on the financial center.

Those risks include the Chinese government’s ability to access data that foreign companies store in Hong Kong, two people confirmed. The warning, first reported by the Financial Times, will take the form of business advice, the people said.

Such an alert from President Joe Bidens’ administration would underscore how Washington’s concerns about the former British colony have grown since Beijing launched a crackdown on local democracy protests in 2019.

A fourth US official cited the national homeland security measure, adopted last year, as undermining the rule of law, which has allowed business to thrive in Hong Kong. U.S. officials argue that the law weakened the borders between China and Hong Kong, which has been run as a special administrative region with a separate system of government and economic system since the British transfer of the colony in 1997.

The United States is also concerned about a new law that allows Beijing to retaliate against anyone complying with anti-China sanctions, the people said. The White House declined to comment on the matter.

The US business advisory warning would follow a Trump administration decision last year to remove special trade privileges granted to Hong Kong in recognition of China’s pledge to ensure a high degree of autonomy for the city from Beijing.

Relations between the United States and China were already strained over issues such as tariffs and the origin of the Covid-19 pandemic when Biden took office in January. Relations have only grown more strained since then, and although Biden has met his counterparts in person from Europe, Russia, Japan and South Korea in person, he and Chinese President Xi Jinping have yet to meet.

The US president is expected to participate in a virtual meeting of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Forum, of which China is a member, on Friday. Later this month, Assistant Secretary of State Wendy Sherman plans to visit Beijing, according to two people familiar with her plans. Biden and Xi could meet in person at a Group of 20 meeting in Rome in late October.

Despite the erosion of ties between the world’s two largest economies, trade between the United States and China has continued at a steady pace, fueled by consumer spending during the recovery from the pandemic.

Commercial data

Chinese data shows the country’s merchandise exports to the United States are proceeding at an all-time high so far this year, while U.S. figures point to a rate well above 2020 but lower than in previous years. Meanwhile, US shipments to China are reaching or approaching record levels.

Responding to Tuesday’s news, China’s Foreign Ministry reaffirmed its opposition to what it sees as US interference in Hong Kong affairs. Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told reporters the city was more stable under the security law.

The remarks came before the United States updated its trade advisory warning US companies about the risks of supply chain links to the Xinjiang region, where China has been accused of being broadly charged. range of human rights violations against Uyghurs.

The United States will continue to promote accountability for the atrocities and other abuses committed by the PRC through a whole-of-government effort and in close coordination with the private sector and our allies and partners, said Secretary of State Antony Blinken in a press release, referring to the People’s Republic. from China.

Adding to growing tensions, China on Tuesday denounced Treasury Secretary Janet Yellens’ call for a united front against China.

During a visit to Brussels earlier this week, Yellen recalled the partnership and rules-based international order built after World War II before calling on three countries she said were putting that order in jeopardy.

Together, we must counter threats to the principles of openness, fair competition, transparency and accountability, Yellen said in remarks she is due to address to EU finance ministers on Monday.

These challenges include China’s unfair economic practices, malicious behavior and human rights violations; the relentless abuses of the Lukashenko regime in Belarus; and Russia’s malicious behavior has continued and increased, she said in some of her sharpest criticisms to date against Moscow and Beijing.

China strongly deplores and rejects Treasury Secretary Yellens’ remarks, Zhao said Tuesday during a regular press briefing in Beijing.

The latest developments came as White House officials were discussing proposals for a digital trade deal covering Indo-Pacific economies, according to people familiar with the plans.

Details of the potential trade deal as part of an effort by the Biden administration to verify China’s influence in the region are still being drafted, but the pact could potentially include countries like Australia, Canada, Chile, Japan, Malaysia, New Zealand and Singapore, according to one of the people, who asked not to be identified because the process is not public.