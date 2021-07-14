Politics
500 days of the Covid-19 pandemic and Jokowi’s goal of 5 million vaccinations per day
JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – Pandemic Covid-19 has been going on for 500 days.
This condition has been in effect since the announcement of the Covid-19 case by President Joko Widodo on March 2, 2020 until today, Wednesday (7/14/2021).
By manipulating pandemic, Implementation Vaccination covid-19 become one of the government’s strategies.
The aim is that herd immunity or herd immunity can be achieved, so that the transmission of the corona virus that causes the disease can be inhibited.
To achieve group immunity, the Covid-19 vaccination was originally aimed at reaching 70% of Indonesia’s population, or around 182 million people.
The Covid-19 Management Working Group via the page www.kemkes.go.id Tuesday (7/13/2021) afternoon reported the number of people who had been vaccinated with the first dose of 36,395,019 people.
Then the number of people who were vaccinated against the second dose of Covid-19 reached 15,038,548 people.
As is known, the vaccination against Covid-19 is administered in two doses and the injection is carried out twice over a period of 28 days to 3 months. The administration of two doses of the vaccine is done to strengthen the antibodies when exposed to the virus.
Those vaccinated were health workers, government officials and the elderly. They are the targets of the second phase of the vaccination program.
In this second step, the government is targeting 40,349,049 people to be targeted for vaccinations against Covid-19.
Coverage for the second stage of vaccination was only 90.20 percent for the first dose and 37.27 percent for the second dose.
While the first stage of immunization targeted health workers, coverage reached 107.03 percent for the first dose and 97.24 percent for the second dose.
The first stage target for health workers is 1,468,764 people.
A total of 1,571,983 health workers were vaccinated with the first dose and 1,428,202 were injected with the second dose.
Then, the target of the second stage for public officials is targeted on 17,327,167 people.
Government data shows that 19,564,690 public officials were vaccinated with the first dose and 8,781,959 were injected with the second dose.
While the vaccination target for the elderly is 21,553,118 people.
To date, 5,055,120 elderly people have been vaccinated with the first dose and 3,023,237 elderly people have been injected Covid-19 vaccine second dose.
The government also records that 2,137,048 educators were vaccinated with the first dose and 1,522,850 people were vaccinated with the second dose.
The process of vaccination against Covid-19 itself has been launched since January 13, 2021.
Symbolically, President Joko Widodo became the first person to be injected with the Covid-19 vaccine.
Around this time, the president received an injection of a vaccine produced by Sinovac Biotech Ltd from China.
Over 137 million doses of vaccine have been received
On Tuesday evening, Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said that to date the government has received 137,611,540 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine.
“Indonesia has obtained and received 137,611,540 doses of vaccines, both in the form of raw materials and ready-to-use vaccines,” Retno said in a virtual press release.
