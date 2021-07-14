



Anti-Trump Republican Rep. Liz Cheney isn’t very popular with GOP voters or her party colleagues on Capitol Hill, but she still has at least a solid base of support – the big donors.

The struggling MP, who faces multiple main challengers next year, raised $ 1.88 million in the third quarter of 2021, breaking her previous record of $ 1.5 million earlier this year.

Cheney (R-Wyo.) Was recently asked by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) To sit on the select committee investigating the Jan.6 Capitol riot, a decision that put angry parliamentary minority leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), who called it “shocking” and “unprecedented”.

Meanwhile, polls have shown the daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney to be deeply unpopular with Republican voters, only 15% of whom viewed her favorably in a May poll. She is three times more popular with Democrats, according to the poll.

But none of this dismay on the part of those on the right has stopped donors from pouring out big bucks to fill his campaign coffers, which currently have $ 2.58 million in cash to defend his seat.

Liz Cheney has repeatedly criticized President Donald Trump in the wake of the Capitol riots.

The loot eclipses the $ 1.5 million raised over the same period by Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY), who replaced Cheney as the No.3 GOP member in the House after Cheney was ousted of this post by colleagues frustrated by his constant attacks on President Donald Trump.

In February, Cheney survived a vote to oust him from his GOP leadership post, but two months later after continuing his attacks not only on Trump but on members of Congress who backed the contesting of the results. of the 2020 election, House GOP members rejected it.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nypost.com/2021/07/13/big-donors-flock-to-anti-trump-liz-cheney/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos