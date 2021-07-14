Boris Johnson urges social media giants to take tougher action on racist abuse online

Boris Johnson must urge social media companies to take tougher action against racist posts from the dark spaces of the internet following the shocking abuse by England footballers.

Downing Street said the Prime Minister was preparing to speak to online abuse with Facebook, Twitter and Instagram on Tuesday at No 10 following the personal attacks after the teams lost to Italy in the final of Euro 2020 at Wembley.

According to a spokesperson, he will reiterate the urgent need for action – but No 10 has also had to defend Mr Johnson and Home Secretary Priti Patel over their earlier responses.

England and Aston Villa star Tyrone Mings accused Ms Patel of successfully stoking the fire in the tournament by denouncing the anti-racist gesture of taking the knee as a political gesture.

Number 10 said Mr Johnson opened a cabinet meeting on Tuesday condemning the racist attacks. The Prime Minister’s official spokesperson said: He said the abuses were utter shame and had emerged from the dark spaces of the internet. He said he would use today’s meeting with social media companies to reiterate the urgent need for action before tougher laws come into effect through the mischief bill in line.

The spokesperson added that social media companies should do everything possible to identify such people, including passing on details of those who posted racist material. Number 10 said the meeting had already been scheduled before the Euro 2020 attacks and would also include representatives from TikTok, Snapchat, Microsoft and Amazon Kids UK.

The abuse was not confined to the internet – a mural in south Manchester by Marcus Rashford was disfigured in what police called a racist incident. Rashford himself, along with Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka, have also come under attack on social media after failing to score in penalties.







(Image: Martin Rickett / PA Wire.)



Comments from government figures have been questioned, with Mings criticizing the Home Secretary after calling racist abuse vile in his Twitter post.

In an online response, Mings wrote: You can’t stoke the fire at the start of the tournament by calling our anti-racist post Gesture Politics and then pretending to be disgusted when what we’re campaigning against happens.

Last month, Ms Patel refused to condemn fans who booed players at the start of games as they knelt down to protest racial injustice.

I just don’t support people who participate in that type of gesture, gesture politics, to some extent as well, she told GB News.

On whether England fans were right to boo the national team, she said: It’s a choice for them, quite frankly.

Ms Patel declined to comment on Mingss’ tweet, but Johnny Mercer, the former Tory Defense Minister, said the footballer was absolutely right.

Steve Baker, the Tory MP and former cabinet minister, also said Tories need to change their attitude towards people who kneel, according to a Guardian article.

The newspaper said it wrote to MPs in the Conservative group against racism, for equality, telling them: While we cannot be associated with appeals to fund police, we urgently need to question our own attitude towards people who kneel.

Baroness Warsi, the former president of the Conservative Party, also criticized Ms Patel, suggesting that the Home Secretary and the government were guilty of the dog-whistle policy.

Labor accused the prime minister of lacking leadership for delaying criticizing boos last month, with party leader Sir Keir Starmer saying his comments now sound hollow. But No.10 claimed that ahead of England’s first game the PM urged the nation to support the team and not to boo.

And in defense of Ms Patel, the Prime Minister’s official spokesperson added: The Home Secretary strives every day to crack down on hate crimes, racism and violence.

Nick Thomas-Symonds, the shadow Home Secretary, received an urgent question from Ms Patel asking for a Commons statement on online racist abuse on Wednesday, although a junior minister may be sent in his place. It came as UEFA opened a disciplinary investigation into the chaotic scenes of Sunday’s final, when ticketless fans breached Wembley security. Mark Bullingham, the Football Association’s chief executive, said on Monday that a full review would take place into what had happened, accusing the drunken drunks of trying to force the stadium without tickets.

UEFA also indicted the FA for an invasion of the pitch during the match, and for launching fireworks and other objects and English supporters disrupting the Italian national anthem.

The FA were fined last Saturday after a beam from a laser pointer was aimed at the face of Kasper Schmeichel, the Denmark and Leicester goalkeeper, as he prepared to face a penalty kick from England skipper Harry Kane in last Wednesday’s semi-final, also at Wembley.

