Don’t Wait For Wave 3, Try To Avoid It, Says Prime Minister Narendra Modi | India News







The Prime Ministers’ comments to the chief ministers of the northeastern states came even as senior Union government officials highlighted evidence showing that the third wave was already forming around the world and highlighted the need to immediately step up measures and be vigilant. They said the third wave warnings were casually discussed in the manner of weather reports. NEW DELHI: PM Modi said on Tuesday that the focus should now be on how to prevent a third wave of Covid-19 rather than discussing when it would hit India.The Prime Ministers’ comments to the chief ministers of the northeastern states came even as senior Union government officials highlighted evidence showing that the third wave was already forming around the world and highlighted the need to immediately step up measures and be vigilant. They said the third wave warnings were casually discussed in the manner of weather reports. It is true that tourism and business have been greatly affected because of the crown, but today I will say with great emphasis that it is not fair to have huge crowds at hill stations. and markets without masks, Modi said during his interaction with CMs in the northeastern states. , which record high positivity rates.

Citing examples of countries like the UK, Russia, Bangladesh and Indonesia seeing an increase in daily Covid-19 cases after a drop, health officials have raised concerns over the number more high reported cases worldwide.

When we talk about the third wave, we see it as a weather update and do not understand its severity and our responsibilities associated with it, Lav Agarwal, deputy secretary at the Ministry of Health, said during a briefing. hurry.

A higher number of cases are reported worldwide. This is a matter of serious concern to us. We need to understand the trajectory of cases in our country as well as outside, and take precautions accordingly so that the infection cannot spread again in our country, Agarwal said.

In his interaction, the Prime Minister spoke of the need to detect the first signals of an increasing number of cases in some districts and to take strict measures at the micro level by creating containment zones to prevent further spread.

The PM will also interact with MCs in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Odisha, Maharashtra and Kerala on July 16.

The world is witnessing a third wave. We need to join hands to make sure the third wave does not hit India, said Niti Aayog member Dr VK Paul, expressing similar concerns about people crowding hill stations and uninhabited markets. observe precautions.

The total number of new daily cases across the world rose to 3.9 lakh (July 12), which is almost 40% of the approximately 9 lakh cases reported on April 29 in the second wave. A marked increase in cases is also seen in the UK and Russia with more than 34,000 and 25,000 daily cases reported respectively after a drop. Neighboring countries of Bangladesh and Indonesia are also experiencing a sharp increase in cases.

In India, while all cases are on a declining path, the government is concerned that some states are reporting an increase in the number of cases that could lead to a wider spread if no immediate action is taken. A total of 31,443 new cases of Covid-19 were recorded nationwide on Monday, bringing the total number of active cases to over 4.31 lakh cases.

Although the government has recognized the impact of the pandemic on tourism and business, it has rejected the argument that people have been locked inside their homes for a long time and therefore want to take advantage of it before the arrival of the third wave.

Expressing concerns about blatant violations of Covid standards and people apologizing for not wearing masks and following physical distancing, the government said it was an ongoing struggle between the virus and human beings without any possibility of complacency.

The Prime Minister also called on states to speed up vaccinations and rope among celebrities and people in social, religious and educational sectors to encourage people to take the jab.

He also stressed the need to establish temporary hospitals due to the geographic location of the northeast and to prepare a skilled workforce.

The PM stressed the need to prioritize increasing testing infrastructure in affected districts to ensure aggressive testing as well as random testing.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/india/dont-wait-for-3rd-wave-try-to-avert-it-says-pm-narendra-modi/articleshow/84392836.cms

