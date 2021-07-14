Supporters of Former US President Donald Trump File FCC Complaints Against SNL, NBC, and Other Comedy Impersonators | Latin post





Supporters of former US President Donald Trump criticize NBC, SNL and other comedy impersonators. They claim the popular Saturday Night Live goes too far to poke fun at politicians, especially Trump.

(Photo: Photo by Joe Raedle / Getty Images) Todd Wertalik poses as Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump as he awaits the start of a campaign rally at the Sun Dome at the University of South Florida on February 12, 2016 in Tampa, Florida. The process of selecting the next Democratic and Republican presidential candidate continues.

The Vice reported that fans of the former US president have filed complaints with Government Attic and the Freedom of Information Act (FCC).

These complaints specifically target NBC, SNL and other comedy impersonators, who heckle politicians and other government officials across the nation.

They added that Saturday Night Live should stop offering content that makes mean jokes and curses at Donald Trump.

“Cancel Culture must be stopped, but you cannot allow on any broadcast the outright portrayal / innuendo / manifestation of a leader of the United States being assassinated,” one viewer said. after Michel Che delivered a John Wikes Booth joke during the weekend update in 2019.

Donald Trump fans file a complaint against SNL

According to the government’s granary PDF file, CBG has previously searched databases with informal complaints.

“Records responding to your request have been withheld or redacted under FOIA 6 exemption. Exemption 6 protects” personal and medical records and similar files the disclosure of which would constitute a manifestly unjustified invasion of privacy. ” , the agency said in the letter.

(Photo: Photo credit to read KENA BETANCUR / AFP via Getty Images) People protest outside NBC studios as they call on the network to cancel Donald Trump’s invitation to host the Saturday Night Live show on November 4 2015 in New York. Trump is expected to host SNL on Nov. 7, but protesters plan to hand over a petition, with 460,000 signatures, calling on NBC Studios to drop Trump. AFP PHOTO / KENA BETANCUR

On the other hand, the letter also accuses NBC of encouraging its flagship series, SNL, to insult politicians and their children. There is a case where Katie Rich, the show’s comedy writer, has said that Donald Trump’s 10-year-old son Barron Trump will be the school’s next shooter.

Complainants have said that irresponsible SNL content should not be allowed to be shown in public. They added that networks with broadcast licenses should not exhibit inappropriate behavior, as all ages can watch their shows.

Some people still support SNL

While some people are now critical of the content offered by SNL, some fans still claim that NBC’s Saturday Night Live has some great episodes.

According to The Thing, those who have seen the live show before said the stage is smaller than when you watch it online. Some fans even said the scenes were smooth, especially since there are so many actors bustling around the stage.

A lot of people can criticize the show, but even more people will always try to support it because it makes the real situation in the United States much lighter.

