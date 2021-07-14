China-US competition will be all about education

The Soviet Union was the first in space. There is now a Chinese rover on Mars. And China has a space station.

Yes, the counter-argument runs, but after the forced march, further progress depends on democracy. Maybe, but in the case of China, these words and others like them have been repeating themselves for over 20 years now.

In the meantime, China is on a roll and West America in particular has fallen into chaotic restructuring.

Much has been written about this, so let’s focus on the long-term perspectives represented by educating young people.

As Apple CEO Tim Cook and others have pointed out, China produces far more engineers than the United States. And when the daughter of a Japanese friend of mine spent a year in an American high school, she found that her math skills were two or three years ahead of the curriculum.

The anecdotal evidence is interesting, but let’s look at the data collected by the US Department of Education’s National Center for Education Statistics (NIES), the Pew Research Center, and the OECD.

The 2019 Trends in International Mathematics and Science Study (TIMSS) conducted by the NIES ranks the American 8egraders 16ein mathematics and 14eIn science. They were upgraded by students from Singapore, Taiwan, Japan, Russia, South Korea, Canada, Dubai and several European countries.

This corresponds to a 2015 survey of members of the American Association for the Advancement of Science conducted by Pew, which found that only 16% of respondents considered science, technology, engineering education. and math in the United States, from kindergarten to high school as the best, or above average, while 46% said it was below average.

So where is China?

PISA, the OECD’s program for international student monitoring, measures the ability of 15-year-olds to use their knowledge and skills in reading, math and science to meet real-life challenges.

PISA data for 2018showfourmajormainlandChineseprovinces claiming to replace the whole of the People’s Republic of China and ranking first in reading, math and science, while the United States ranked 13th in reading, 37ein math and 18ein science. The PISA survey does not cover all of China as the country insists on sort the provinces for which it transmits the results to the OECD.

While it is notable that four of the most economically developed provinces in China (Beijing, Shanghai, Jiangsu and Zhejiang) and two special regions (Hong Kong and Macao) which were also among the top five (total population of six: 190 million ) all have top notch schools, they should not be included in a ranking of nations. Including them leads to a comparison of apples and oranges.

But even if we remove the six Chinese units from the PISA list, the United States still ranks 34ein maths and 15eIn science. This is a terrible result for a country with the best universities in the world. (For discussion, another day is whether the ranking of the best universities can be maintained.)

< class=""> Harvard Yard on the Harvard University campus. Photo: AFP via Getty Images / Maddie Meyer

Meanwhile, building a first-class education system has been a priority of the People’s Republic of China from the beginning. The restoration and development of peoples’ education, Mao Zedong described as one of the most important tasks at present.

In 2019, the Communist Party of China Central Committee and the State Council released the 2035 Education Modernization Plan and the 2018-2022 Comprehensive Plan.

These plans set the direction and goals for creating a modern education system in China with universal and high-quality compulsory education, competitive world-class higher education institutes and enhanced vocational education.

The goal, of course, is to bring the rest of the country up to the standard set in large urban areas, and there is no doubt that steady progress will be made.

It has not gone unnoticed in the United States. The Biden Plan for Educators, Students, and Our Future promises more resources for schools and teachers. It focuses on teacher compensation, educational materials, equal opportunities for the poor and racial minorities, student mental health, tackling gun violence in schools and, at the university level, alleviation. the financial burden of student loans.

The document notes that:

Many educators across the country are experiencing stagnant salaries, reduced benefits, growing class sizes, and fewer resources for their students. Too many teachers have to take on second jobs to make ends meet for their families. And, all too often, teachers and school staff have to take on additional responsibilities that extend far beyond the classroom. Educators end up spending their own money on school supplies, mentoring and coaching new teachers, trying to replace social workers, and more.

The Biden plan is about repair and catch-up, not global leadership. It is a long term project.

Meanwhile, disputes have erupted across the country not over the need to improve STEM education, but over critical race theory and the rewrite of American history.

America is going through its own cultural revolution, besides suffering from mass shootings, homelessness and drug addiction.

In a recent article, Why the American-Chinese competition will take place in the heart of America, Singaporean academic and diplomat Kishore Mahbubani wrote:

Unlike the poorest 50% of the Chinese population, who have just experienced the best 40 years of human development in 4,000 years of Chinese history, the poorest 50% of the American population have experienced three decades of economic stagnation. This is probably the most important point that American strategic planners should think about: Ultimately, the outcome of the geopolitical conflict between the United States and China will not be determined by the number of aircraft carriers or aircraft carriers. nuclear weapons. Instead, it will be determined by which company does a better job of taking care of its bottom 50%.

And by which societies children can read, write and count.

< class=""> A banner at Fudan University in Shanghai in December 2019 calls on institutions to adhere to President Xi Jinping’s political philosophy. Fudan, one of China’s top universities, has removed references to freedom of thought from its charter. Photo credit: AFP / Hector Rétamal

How China might develop after President Xis’ tenure is of course unclear, but if history is any guide, there will likely be a lot of changes. Part of the reason for this is that the Chinese economy and society is changing rapidly. This could be in part due to new ideas about government and international relations.

What seems least likely, however, is that China will stop modernizing its military, withdraw from the South China Sea and the Belt and Road Initiative, and ask America for advice. on economic and social issues.

In the realm of speculation, a visibly democratic China resembling, for example, a very large Singapore would probably be even stronger and more influential than the China we know today. How would the West see this?

As today’s American children grow up, it may be very difficult for them to compete with a highly educated Chinese workforce that outnumbers them four times in number.

The United States has a problem with the quality of education. If this problem is not solved, all the democracy in the world will not prevent it from falling behind.

Scott Foster is an analyst at Lightstream Research, Tokyo.