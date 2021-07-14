PM Modi combines humor and sincerity in an interactive session with athletes

Combining joke and sincerity, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday engaged in a cheerful interaction with Indian athletes linked to the Olympics, taking on the role of interviewer to gain insight into their travels.

When the situation called for it, Modi cited the example of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar at the 1999 World Cup to boxer Ashish Kumar, whose father died before Olympic qualifying last year before battling COVID- 19 months ago.

And when he realized he could do with a little humor, the Prime Minister promised to have an ice cream with the shuttle champion PV Sindhu.

Modi has sought to put the athletes at ease ahead of their departure for the Tokyo Games, where expectations will be high on their part.

During the interactive session, the Prime Minister jokingly asked Sindhu about her dietary restrictions and recalled how head badminton coach Pullela Gopichand confiscated her phone and prevented her from eating ice cream. during the Rio 2016 Olympics.

“You were banned from eating ice cream during the 2016 Olympics, has another ban been imposed for Tokyo? He asked a smiling Sindhu, who would aim to improve on the money she won five years ago.

“Sir, I have to be careful with my diet,” she replied.

Turning to wrestler ace Vinesh Phogat, a brilliant medal hopeful in Tokyo, Modi jokingly asked the grappler’s father, “Kaunsi chakki ka attack kilate hain aap log apni beti ko (what flour do you have)?”

Modi also praised the contribution of the Phogat family to the Indian struggle.

Speaking to boxer Ashish, he recalled his difficulties as the Games approach, since the loss of his father, who was a kabaddi player.

“Your father was a kabaddi player. How did you come to choose boxing? Modi asked.

“My dad wanted me to be a boxer. I come from a sports family. My brother was a wrestler but I was thin. So I decided that I couldn’t be a wrestler and I chose boxing,” he said. Ashish said. .

“You suffered from COVID. You also lost your father. How did you cope and continue to work hard? Asked the PM.

Ashish replied, “I was emotionally hurt after my father died. My family supported me well during difficult times. My friends motivated me to work towards making my father’s dreams come true.”

“When I was in Spain, I tested positive for COVID. But I was given special facilities. Despite these facilities, I took a long time to recover. After my return to India, our sports staff m ‘helped a lot. I found the rhythm with their help. “

Modi reminded Ashish that Tendulkar “also lost his father in a tournament”.

“He paid tribute to his father through his game. You have done the same too. You are already a champion and the nation expects a lot from you at the Olympics,” said the Prime Minister.

Along with rifle shooter Elavenil Valarivan, Modi reminded him that she was from the same Vidhan Sabha constituency in Gujarat – Maninagar – where he had run in the legislative elections.

Modi welcomed the Ahmedabad, Gujarati-based shooter and encouraged her to give her best at the Games.

To javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, Modi said: “I was told you had an injury, but you still set a new record. You don’t need to get bogged down in expectations, don’t take the burden of expectations, just focus on your goal. “

The Olympics, during which on-site spectators will not be allowed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, are expected to be held in the Japanese capital from July 23 to August 8.

The new trade union minister for sports Anurag Thakur and his deputy Nisith Pramanik, law minister Kiren Rijiju, succeeded by Thakur, were also present during the interactive session.

(Only the title and image of this report may have been reworked by Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is automatically generated from a syndicated feed.)