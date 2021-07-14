Taliban active in Pakistan as dead and injured militants arrive from Afghanistan | Voice of America





WASHINGTON – The Afghan Taliban and their local associates are active in areas bordering Pakistan, local sources told VOA, as Pakistan acknowledged that the bodies of militants killed in Afghanistan were arriving in Pakistan and wounded Taliban were being treated in local hospitals.

In a June 27 interview with Geo News, a local Pakistani channel, Pakistani Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed admitted that Afghan Taliban families reside in Pakistan, adding that sometimes their corpses arrive, and sometimes they do. come here to hospitals for treatment.

Residents and eyewitnesses on the ground with knowledge of Taliban activities in Pakistan confirmed to VOA that the militants are enjoying sanctuaries in the Pashtun areas of Balochistan province.

A resident of Kuchlak, 25 kilometers from the southwestern city of Quetta, the capital of Balochistan, told VOA that not only do the Taliban have their bases in madrassas and seminaries in the Pakistani province, but that they collect also donations in mosques.

The resident, who declined to be named because he fears reprisals from activists, said some residents of Kuchlak town were among the Taliban.

Residents of all tribes (living in the city) are with them, saying they are waging jihad to establish the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, he added.

Kuchlak is home to several Taliban-related madrasas and seminars. In August 2019, the younger brother of Taliban leader Hibatullah Akhundzada was among four killed in a bomb blast at a seminary mosque in the city.

The Afghan government and the United States have long criticized Pakistan for failing to act against the Afghan Taliban sanctuaries in Pakistan.

Pakistani authorities have repeatedly denied the presence of Taliban shrines in Pakistan. However, in an interview with local Afghan television, Tolo News last month, Pakistani Foreign Minister Mahmoud Qureshi blamed the porous border and millions of Afghans living in Pakistan for the presence of the Taliban in the country.

Once they come back, and then there is cross-border movement, we can be held more accountable for them, Qureshi said.

Pakistani newspaper Dawn reported on Sunday that Peshawar city police were investigating videos shared on social media, showing a group of people on motorcycles holding Taliban flags and singing for activists at a funeral.

Taliban funeral

The resident of Panjpai, a village near Afghanistan 85 kilometers west of Quetta, told VOA that funerals and prayers for those killed in the fighting in Afghanistan are regularly held in the city.

A funeral takes place. (The Taliban) make speeches at the funeral and congratulate families on their martyrs, he said.

He added that a funeral and prayers were held for the son of a tribal leader who was killed while fighting alongside the Taliban in Afghanistan.

He and his father were both with the Taliban. His father returned home for Eid, but his son remained in Afghanistan and was killed. the resident said, adding that locals claimed that (the son) was killed in a drone attack.

In videos shared on social media and obtained by VOA, hundreds of people attended the funeral where the Taliban’s white flags were displayed.

VOA could not independently verify the authenticity of the videos posted.

A local reporter who also requested anonymity said that the slain Taliban were to be buried in cemeteries in Quetta and surrounding areas, including Kuchlak, Duki and Pishin.

Prayers take place in mosques. Everyone in the region knows this, the reporter said.

Reduced leverage

Sayed Nazir, a retired Pakistani army brigadier general, said Pakistan had admitted the presence of the Taliban in Pakistan.

Their homes, families or children (are in Pakistan). They have access to education and health care, Nazir said, adding that Pakistan has influence over the group.

FILE – Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan speaks during a joint press conference with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani (not pictured) at the Presidential Palace in Kabul, Afghanistan, November 19, 2020.

In an interview with The New York Times last month, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said Pakistan had used its influence over the Taliban to bring the militant group to the negotiating table with the United States and the Afghan government.

(I) was (we) really pushing them, pushing them to talk to the Afghan government, Khan said.

But he added that Pakistan’s influence over the Taliban has waned, as the United States has announced the withdrawal of its remaining forces from Afghanistan by September 11, which is now over 90 percent complete. .

Violence in Afghanistan increased and the Taliban captured around 100 districts from Afghan government forces.

The Afghan government has since vowed to take back lost neighborhoods, accusing Pakistan and foreign militants of supporting the Taliban in their offensives.

First vice-presidential candidate Amrullah Saleh watches him address the media after arriving at the Independent Election Commission office in Kabul on January 20, 2019.

In a tweet on Monday, Afghan Vice President Amrullah Saleh said some of the Afghan security forces fighting the Taliban are trained by the Pakistani military and led from Peshawar, Quetta and other areas (in Pakistan).

Pakistan has rejected any involvement in the Afghan conflict.

Some local Afghan officials also told VOA’s Pashto service that foreign fighters were among the Taliban fighting Afghan forces.

Al-Qaida threats

A new United Nations report released last month said the Afghan Taliban had broken promises to sever ties with al-Qaida. The report accuses al-Qaida of being active in the border areas between Afghanistan and Pakistan and of operating under the Taliban in Afghanistan.

The group is said to be such an organic or essential part of the insurgency that it would be difficult, if not impossible, to separate it from its Taliban allies, according to the report.

The report adds that most members of Al-Qaida in the Indian subcontinent are Afghans and Pakistanis.

Colin Clarke, senior researcher at the Soufan Center, said it would be difficult to defeat al-Qaida if it became predominantly (a) Afghan-Pakistani phenomenon.

This is extremely worrying for sustainability and longevity groups like al-Qaida, especially in South Asia, Clarke said. He added that without troops on the ground, the United States will not have the same leverage.

If Afghanistan falls back into civil war, the Taliban need al-Qaida. They must team up with them against the Afghan government, against potential rivals like the Islamic State, he said.

Marvin Weinbaum, director of the Afghanistan and Pakistan program at the Washington-based Middle East Institute, echoed Clarkes’ assessment.

Once the Taliban are in control, they have no incentive to prevent these forces (from) leading the insurgency elsewhere, he said.

