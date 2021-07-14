Tax plan for sweet and savory snacks – but Boris Johnson’s food czar excludes red meat tax

A “snack tax” on sweet and savory foods will be recommended this week by food czar Boris Johnson.

Restaurateur Henry Dimbleby will present the proposals as part of a national food strategy to improve the country’s health, sources say.

The government-commissioned review is expected to include proposals to expand the current sugar tax on sugary drinks and introduce a new salt tax on foods high in sodium.

Mr Dimbleby is also expected to recommend an expansion of free school meals and will likely criticize the UK’s recent trade deal with Australia, putting it on a collision course with ministers.

However, the plan does not include suggestions for a tax on red meat, which the prime minister has ruled out.

Mr Dimbleby, the millionaire founder of fast food restaurant chain Leon, will make his recommendations in an independent report released tomorrow.

Ministers plan to respond in a white paper in six months, but sources have warned that none of the recommendations are “set in stone.”

The “snack tax” is intended to encourage manufacturers to reduce the amount of sugar and salt in their products and could apply to foods such as sausages, bacon, burgers and chips.

Soft drinks have been subject to an 18 pence per liter sugar tax since 2018, but Mr Dimbleby is expected to call for this to go further. There is currently no tax on salty foods. Sources suggested last month’s reports that the levy could reach 6 percent were incorrect.

The review should suggest a decrease in the amount of red meat consumed as part of a healthy diet, but will not recommend a tax on it.

Last month Mr Dimbleby reportedly warned people may have to pay a tax on meat to help save the planet, even though it could cause riots.

He reportedly argued that a tax on burgers, steaks, ham and sausages “may be necessary” in the long run.

But he spoke out against an immediate introduction due to the outcry it would create in the aftermath of the pandemic.

Mr Johnson unveiled plans to cut greenhouse gas emissions by nearly four-fifths in a decade, which would require cutting meat and dairy consumption by one-fifth.

Average meat consumption is 70g per day, according to the NHS, so a reduction by one-fifth would be equivalent to 56g, or the equivalent of the weight of a chicken breast. Mr Dimbleby is also likely to renew his call for an extension of free school meals to all under 16 with parents on universal credit.

This would cause problems for the government, which is under pressure to save money because of the pandemic.

Last year Mr Dimbleby wrote: “A government that takes ‘leveling up’ seriously must make sure all children get the nutrition they need.”

He is also expected to criticize the trade deal with Australia signed last month after calling on ministers to protect environmental and animal welfare standards.

Other suggestions in the report include support for local producers, sustainable agriculture and the creation of forests.