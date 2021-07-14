Politics
Tax plan for sweet and savory snacks – but Boris Johnson’s food czar excludes red meat tax
Tax plan for sweet and savory snacks – but Boris Johnson’s food czar excludes red meat tax
- Restaurateur Henry Dimbleby to present national food strategy proposals
- The review is expected to include plans to expand the current sugar tax on beverages
- Mr Dimbleby is also expected to recommend an expansion of free school meals and will likely criticize the UK’s recent trade deal with Australia
A “snack tax” on sweet and savory foods will be recommended this week by food czar Boris Johnson.
Restaurateur Henry Dimbleby will present the proposals as part of a national food strategy to improve the country’s health, sources say.
The government-commissioned review is expected to include proposals to expand the current sugar tax on sugary drinks and introduce a new salt tax on foods high in sodium.
Mr Dimbleby is also expected to recommend an expansion of free school meals and will likely criticize the UK’s recent trade deal with Australia, putting it on a collision course with ministers.
The government-commissioned review is expected to include proposals to expand the current sugar tax on sugary drinks and introduce a new salt tax on foods high in sodium.
However, the plan does not include suggestions for a tax on red meat, which the prime minister has ruled out.
Mr Dimbleby, the millionaire founder of fast food restaurant chain Leon, will make his recommendations in an independent report released tomorrow.
Ministers plan to respond in a white paper in six months, but sources have warned that none of the recommendations are “set in stone.”
The “snack tax” is intended to encourage manufacturers to reduce the amount of sugar and salt in their products and could apply to foods such as sausages, bacon, burgers and chips.
Soft drinks have been subject to an 18 pence per liter sugar tax since 2018, but Mr Dimbleby is expected to call for this to go further. There is currently no tax on salty foods. Sources suggested last month’s reports that the levy could reach 6 percent were incorrect.
The review should suggest a decrease in the amount of red meat consumed as part of a healthy diet, but will not recommend a tax on it.
The “snack tax” is intended to encourage manufacturers to reduce the amount of sugar and salt in their products and could apply to foods such as sausages, bacon, burgers and chips.
Last month Mr Dimbleby reportedly warned people may have to pay a tax on meat to help save the planet, even though it could cause riots.
He reportedly argued that a tax on burgers, steaks, ham and sausages “may be necessary” in the long run.
But he spoke out against an immediate introduction due to the outcry it would create in the aftermath of the pandemic.
Mr Johnson unveiled plans to cut greenhouse gas emissions by nearly four-fifths in a decade, which would require cutting meat and dairy consumption by one-fifth.
Average meat consumption is 70g per day, according to the NHS, so a reduction by one-fifth would be equivalent to 56g, or the equivalent of the weight of a chicken breast. Mr Dimbleby is also likely to renew his call for an extension of free school meals to all under 16 with parents on universal credit.
This would cause problems for the government, which is under pressure to save money because of the pandemic.
Last year Mr Dimbleby wrote: “A government that takes ‘leveling up’ seriously must make sure all children get the nutrition they need.”
He is also expected to criticize the trade deal with Australia signed last month after calling on ministers to protect environmental and animal welfare standards.
Other suggestions in the report include support for local producers, sustainable agriculture and the creation of forests.
Publicity
Sources
2/ https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9785565/Tax-plan-sugary-salty-snacks-Boris-Johnsons-food-tsar-rules-red-meat-levy.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]