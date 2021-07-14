PM Modi interacts with Indian athletes linked to the Olympics





It was the final blessing on behalf of the nation and a boost to the morale of Indian athletes linked to the Olympics as Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged them to play without the pressure to win and do their best. heart. During an interaction that lasted over an hour with 15 athletes and their family members, starting with world No.1 archer Deepika Kumari and ending with tennis ace Sania Mirza, Premier Minister revealed his knowledge of their journey, their journey and their achievements. The fluid way he asked each of them in so many different ways, making the most of the athletes, would have made any professional sports presenter proud. Prime Minister started in Gujarati with rifle shooter Elavenil Valarivan and ended with Tamil Vanakkam to his parents. Deepika assured the Prime Minister that she was focusing on training and giving the best of herself in Tokyo. Modi was impressed with archer Pravin Kumar Jakhar who had traveled so far from a poor background. Neeraj Chopra said he is determined to overcome obstacles, injury and pandemic and do well at the Olympics. Serve as inspiration Sprinter Dutee Chand spoke about inspiring girls and women to aspire to better lives. Boxer Ashish Kumar said he was grateful to coach Dharmendra Singh Yadav for training and supporting him at a crucial stage. The prime minister appreciated Ashish’s ability to stay focused on training even after his father’s death. Boxer Mary Kom said that being left-handed, she preferred the hook to stun her opponents, that Muhammad Ali was her idol and Olympic gold her dream. Modi spoke to PV Sindhu about his training and recalled how coach Gopi Chand kept his phone away and didn’t allow him to eat ice cream during the Rio Games. Sometimes I eat ice cream, Sindhu said with a smile and the prime minister promised to have ice cream with her when she returned from Tokyo. You are very focused. You have a long journey. You will do very well, Prime Minister told gunman Saurabh Chaudhary. Entertaining It was equally entertaining and inspiring when Modi spoke with table tennis stars Sharath Kamal, Manika Batra, wrestler Vinesh Phogat, swimmer Sajan Prakash and hockey captain Manpreet Singh. Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur, former Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju and Indian Olympic Association President Narinder Batra were present among others who participated in the virtual interaction.

