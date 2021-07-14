Stephen Calk: Banker Convicted of Bribery Over Manafort Bank Loans Pursuing Trump Administration Post





Stephen Calk, the former chief executive officer of the Federal Savings Bank, has been convicted of one count of financial institution bribery and one count of conspiracy to commit financial institution bribery. The charges are respectively 30 and 5 years in prison maximum.

Calk was ultimately never offered or accepted a government job, and the bank suffered a multi-million dollar loss when Manafort defaulted on loans.

Calk and his lawyers made no comment to the press as he left court on Tuesday. He has not been remanded in custody and his conviction is scheduled for federal court in Manhattan on January 10, 2022.

Prosecutors called Calk greedy, starving and desperate to enter the Trump administration, telling jurors in closing arguments on Monday that the bank’s CEO pressured his employees to approve Manafort’s risky loans despite debt and debt. foreclosed properties.

“No matter how many problems there were, the loans just wouldn’t die. Why not? Because Calk wanted them to be shut down,” said prosecutor Paul Monteleoni. “This is the second of the seven reasons you know Calk had corrupt intent because he gave Manafort special treatment. And he did it with both eyes open. So the idea that everyone world was going alone and keeping things Calk is 100% back Calk was in the weeds on this loan. ”

Several of the 14 government witnesses were bank employees and board members who testified about their uncertain feelings about risky loans.

Calk’s defense attorneys argued that Calk did not know he was doing anything wrong by giving Manafort $ 16 million in loans, claiming it was Manafort who committed fraud by lying about his wealth to get loan approval.

The jury deliberated for less than two hours over two days before delivering the verdict.

The allegations

Days after Calk’s bank approved the first loan in 2016, Manafort appointed Calk to the Economic Advisory Board for Trump’s campaign, an unpaid role that put Calk in the spotlight by giving media interviews as campaign substitute.

Prosecutors showed jury text messages Calk sent to Manafort on election night in 2016, advising him that his bank could issue a second loan despite what they called “red flags” in Manafort.

Former Trump staffer Anthony Scaramucci said Manafort asked him to get an interview with Calk for the post of secretary of the military during the transition after Trump was elected president in 2016.

Calk was ultimately interviewed at Trump Tower in New York City for the post of Under Secretary of the Army and did not get the job.

At the time, Scaramucci was part of the self-proclaimed “Tiger Team” along with Jared Kushner and other advisers from Trump’s inner circle, who oversaw interviews for the Under Secretary and Assistant Secretary positions overall. administration.

Scaramucci testified that he did not know Calk, but it was not uncommon for people to contact him with recommendations for personnel choices.

Although Manafort took an official leave of absence from Trump’s staff, Scaramucci said they had a good relationship and that he “wanted to be of service” to Manafort when he reached out to Calk and another friend for inquiries. administrative positions.

Calk’s attorney, Paul Schoeman, told the jury in closing arguments that Calk does not dispute that Manafort made calls on his behalf to pursue his goal of securing a job in the administration.

“Yes, Steve Calk was personally involved in providing loans to Paul Manafort, and yes, Steve Calk received help and advice from Paul Manafort in applying for a government job that he did not get. . But what the government has not proven is that Mr. Calk thought at the time that he was doing these things that he was doing something wrong, something corrupt, something wrong. They didn’t show you that he wasn’t acting in good faith in trying to make loans that he thought were great for his bank, ”Schoeman said.

The defense presented a brief case that lasted less than a full day of hearing. Calk chose not to testify.

Brigadier-General Bernard Banks and Newsmax correspondent Steve Cortes testified in the defense about Calk’s high-profile ties to the Trump transition other than Manafort.

Cortes testified that while he was involved in Trump’s presidential transition, he advocated for Calk with other internal members of the transition team.

Calk’s defense team argued that Calk was highly qualified as a former Army Reserve Soldier and career banker to realistically pursue positions in the administration.

“What really matters to Donald Trump is how you do on TV and Mr. Calk did well on TV and maybe that would put him in a position just like Mr. Scaramucci was good at television and he got a job in the White House. And it’s not like the Trump cabinet is full of all these people, you know, the government, you know, the longtime government people, “Schoeman said. during defense argument on Monday.

The alleged “quid pro quo” between Calk and Manafort emerged in 2018 during the Manafort trial in Virginia.

Manafort was found guilty on eight counts of financial fraud, but jurors found themselves deadlocked on all four counts of bank fraud and conspiracy related to the fraudulent loans he received from the bank by Calk.

Months later, Manafort pleaded guilty in a separate federal case in Washington, DC, and admitted all of the alleged conduct in the Virginia trial, including the conspiracy with Calk to commit bank fraud.

Former President Donald Trump pardoned Manafort and the March indictment in the Calk case did not indict Manafort in connection with the alleged conspiracy.

This story has been updated with additional details.

CNN’s Erica Orden contributed to this report.

