Barr cuts down allegations of electoral fraud by former prosecutor





McSwains’ letter suggests that Justice Department officials in Washington, DC, are limiting its ability to thoroughly investigate allegations of electoral fraud and irregularities.

I wanted to be transparent with the public and, of course, thoroughly investigate any allegations. Attorney General Barr, however, asked me not to make any public statement or issue a press release regarding possible election irregularities, McSwain wrote.

I was also ordered to forward serious allegations to the state attorney general for investigation, the same state attorney general who previously said you couldn’t win, the former prosecutor said. I did not agree with this decision, but it was my orders.

In an interview with POLITICO, Barr, who became a favorite punching bag for Trump after the 2020 election, denied ever telling McSwain or others not to pursue allegations of voting fraud.

It’s written to make it look like I gave him a directive, Barr said. I never told him not to investigate anything.

Barr said he spoke to McSwain on Monday after hearing about the letter and that Trump was pressuring the former prosecutor to claim that Barr blocked election fraud investigations last year. Barr said the former prosecutor had indicated he was trying to allay Trump’s concerns without claiming that the actual fraud was not in dispute.

Former President Donald Trump speaks at an event. | LM Otero / AP Photo

It’s very nicely written, the former AG said of McSwains’ letter. He said he was going to try to thread the needle. He told me he didn’t want to say anything that would advance the electoral narrative stolen by the presidents, but at the same time he was going to try to thread the needle by saying things that were literally, technically correct.

Barr said he warned McSwain against such an approach.

I said, but you’re trying to make it sound like these things haven’t been adequately or fully investigated, the former AG said.

Barr noted that six days after the election, he issued a written directive to all U.S. lawyers authorizing them to prosecute election frauds and irregularities in vote tabulation. The attorney general was outraged at the time against the order, with the Liberals complaining that he was complying with Trump’s bizarre and absurd claims about voter fraud.

At least one senior prosecutor, the longtime head of the electoral crimes branch at the headquarters of the Justice Ministry, has resigned in protest against the directive.

A new book, Landslide: The Final Days of the Trump Chairman by Michael Wolff, claims that Trump called several American lawyers directly after the election to press them to prosecute the fraud allegations. Among them was McSwain, according to Wolff.

A former official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said McSwains’ office aggressively investigated several allegations of election-related fraud and received no withdrawal orders from Washington.

Among the reports actively investigated by McSwain and the FBI, the former official said, was that of a contract truck driver from York, Pa., For the U.S. Postal Service. He claimed he carried up to 288,000 filled ballots from New York to Pennsylvania, but said they disappeared during an overnight layover.

McSwain told associates that the reference in his letter to Trump to the order to forward the investigations to the Pennsylvania attorney general’s office referred to the handling of a single complaint, a source familiar with the conversations told POLITICO. It is Navy veteran Gregory Stenstroms who claims that 47 USB drives went missing during the electoral process in Delaware County, Pennsylvania.

Stenstrom said readers could have held as many as 120,000 votes, but local officials insisted the USB drives were used to program voting machines and did not contain votes. They also said that the existence of secure paper confirmations of every vote cast meant that any large-scale fraud was impossible.

Barr said McSwain claimed the instruction to forward the case to Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro came from Richard Donoghue, who was the senior assistant deputy attorney general during that time, a source said. McSwain suggests that Shapiro could not be trusted because of his comments about Trump. Shapiro also appears to be the main Democratic candidate for governor, making him a potential opponent of McSwain in the general election.

Donoghue responded to McSwains’ letter with a statement defending the handling of election-related matters by the Department of Justice

Which authority or authorities investigated a particular allegation largely depended on the nature of the allegation itself, Donoghue said, noting the overlap in jurisdiction. In some cases, state and federal authorities have referred to each other.

Although I was made aware of allegations relating to conduct in Delaware County, I did not prevent Pennsylvania Department of Justice staff from investigating allegations of election-related criminal misconduct. 2020 or order that these allegations be dealt with exclusively by state authorities, Donoghue added.

Barr said he was not involved in detailed discussions with McSwain about the Delaware County case, but agreed with the general approach outlined by Donoghue.

My position in all of this was that they shouldn’t be fighting with the people of the state. If they’re investigating, they should look over their shoulder, they should speak to witnesses. Don’t fight with them, the attorney general said. The county was vehement that it was all BS.

Barr told ABC News reporter Jonathan Karl earlier this year that he pushed officials to prosecute numerous fraud allegations despite doubts about them. If there was any evidence of fraud, I had no reason to suppress it. But my suspicion all along was that there was nothing there. It was all bullshit, Barr said, according to Karls’ forthcoming book Betrayal.

William McSwain speaks at a press conference. | Jacqueline Larma / AP Photo

The existence of parallel state and federal investigations in election-related cases is not unusual, a former justice official said, as election procedures are based on state law.

In addition, since federal jurisdiction is limited to allegations of fraud and forgery, the Department of Justice has generally left it to state authorities to investigate irregularities such as the exclusion of election observers or breakdowns. equipment, added the former official.

Trump continued to complain on Tuesday about such episodes, many of which sparked litigation in state courts last November.

McSwain faces what could be crowded ground as he considers an offer for the Republican nomination. State Senator Doug Mastriano and Representative Mike Kelly are both considering offers and are seen as more enthusiastic supporters of Trump.

McSwains’ letter is dated June 9, over a month ago. Trump released it on the eve of a visit to Pennsylvania by President Joe Biden on Tuesday to deliver a speech on voting rights.

In a new statement Tuesday morning, Trump argued that Biden was making the trip in an effort to prevent Trump supporters in Keystone state from launching a forensic audit of the 2020 results. no chance of overturning the election results, but Trump appears to be hoping he will foster uncertainty over the outcome or produce evidence of fraud that he can use in a campaign to return to the White House in 2025.

Why are they so worried that a president, who never goes anywhere, would jump on the beautiful Air Force One and head to Philadelphia if it was an honest election? Trump said of Biden. Why not let the audit go ahead and please everyone, on both sides? The results will be the results. But they know it was not an honest election. Ditch the forensic audit, Joe. Don’t fight it.

