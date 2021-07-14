Epidemiologist suggests Jokowi educate prokes instead of isolating





VIVA Epidemiologist FKM user interface Pandu Riono, advised President Joko Widodo to passively send messages to the public to comply with health protocols. Don’t rely on blocking Emergency PPKM, which he says will not be fully effective. Pandu said he believes the number of COVID-19 cases in Indonesia will still occur until August 2021. He believes the emergency PPKM will also be extended. But according to him, the Task Force and President Joko Widodo must see another way. Remember that relying solely on insulation will not work. Because everyone needs to go out, and they will also be looking for alternative routes. Reflection on the isolation of the last return of Eid. “My advice to the task force or President Jokowi, do a massive education where all the community leaders all give the same message. The most popular TV shows have messages that appeal to the audience,” Pandu Riono said in the Apa program. tvOne, Wednesday July 14, 2021. If necessary, he said, some products also provide sponsorship messages to obey the rules to avoid exposure to COVID-19. Thus, according to him, all parties have their respective roles. Because after all, a lot of people still have to go about their daily activities. He will therefore continue to look for a way not to be blocked due to the PPKM emergency. For them the message to obey spades highlighted. Including the distribution of masks. “This is the most important thing, don’t let them spend money on buying masks when the money is on them to buy food,” he continued. Pandu believes that what is needed now is to raise awareness of compliance. Because everyone has a role to play in the fight against the pandemic which has been raging for more than a year. “The important thing is to be obedient and aware that everyone in this republic can contribute at least by following the recommendations of the government and willing to follow them consciously and remember each other,” he said. .

