Pandemic reveals inequalities around world, PM says – Journal





WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Tuesday that the Covid-19 pandemic had accentuated endemic inequalities between nations and posed a serious threat to the global economy.

Addressing the United Nations General Assembly at a high-level political forum on sustainable development, the Prime Minister urged the global body to ensure universal and affordable access to the Covid-19 vaccine.

The world is facing an unprecedented triple challenge: the Covid-19 pandemic; the reversal of economic progress; and the existential threat posed by climate change, he said.

Khan said the Sustainable Development and Climate Goals (SDGs), set by the United Nations, must be met to help the global economy recover from the negative impact of the pandemic. The global economy will not fully recover until all rich and poor countries are able to accelerate and increase investments to achieve [these] goals, he said.

Calls to rebuild better by investing in sustainable development and climate goals

Munir Akram, permanent representative of Pakistan, who also heads the United Nations Economic and Security Council (ECOSOC), noted that the world is still reeling from the Covid-19 pandemic.

International solidarity and cooperation are essential to enable us today more than ever to come together and build a sustainable and resilient recovery from the pandemic, he said.

President Joko Widodo of Indonesia, Chancellor Sebastian Kurz of Austria and Vice President Marta Luca Ramrez Blanco of Colombia also addressed the conference.

Prime Minister Khan briefed the UN body on how Pakistan overcame its Covid-19 crisis with smart lockdowns focused on the underprivileged. We have succeeded in saving precious lives and at the same time livelihoods and we are now making every effort to speed up our vaccination campaign, he said.

Mr Khan highlighted some measures he considered essential to effectively respond to the triple crisis, including affordable access to the Covid-19 vaccine and ensuring its rapid distribution.

Likewise, the measures include waiving even temporary intellectual property rights, producing licensed vaccines, fully financing the Covax facility, and providing grants and concessional loans to enable developing countries to operate. buy vaccines at fair prices.

Mobilize adequate funding to enable developing countries to meet the triple challenge of recovering from Covid, implementing the SDGs and achieving environmental goals.

According to UN statistics, high-income countries injected $ 17 trillion to stimulate their economies while developing countries needed at least $ 4.3 trillion to recover from the crisis and put into operation. implement the SDGs. They have so far gained access to less than five percent of that amount.

I hope that at least $ 150 billion will be reallocated to finance sustainable development projects and programs in developing countries through the IMF, World Bank and other development banks and institutions, the said. Prime Minister Khan.

He also stressed the need to honor the roughly $ 100 billion pledges that rich countries have made to help developing countries recover from the pandemic and meet their climate goals.

Noting that the accumulated commitment on climate finance now stands at more than $ 1 trillion, Khan said at least 50% of climate finance should be allocated to adaptation. Pakistan’s flagship projects such as our Recharge initiative and the $ 10 billion Tree Tsunami project can greatly benefit from such support, he added.

He also stressed the need for national and international development strategies to target sectors that enable developing countries to meet the triple challenge.

Posted in Dawn, July 14, 2021

