Trump rioter Douglas Austin Jensen thought he invaded the White House, not the Capitol





One of the most notorious defendants indicted in the Jan.6 riot by Trump supporters believed he and other rioters invaded the White House that day and not the U.S. Capitol, a recently released video reveals .

“It’s me, touching the f —— White House,” Douglas Austin Jensen boasted as he stood on the Capitol grounds, according to a selfie video from his own cell phone today. there, during which he also pursued a police officer while leading a pack of rioters.

“This is why we are here.”

“I’m at the White House, just to let you know,” Jensen said after filming other members of the crowd gathered outside the Capitol building.

Jensen’s lack of awareness of where he actually played a role in Washington Federal Court Judge Timothy Kelly’s decision on Tuesday to release Jensen after six months in house arrest in Iowa.

Kelly reportedly told a court hearing that Jensen did not appear to be someone who could have planned the attack as he appeared to have “no basic understanding of where he was even that day” .

Jensen, 41, was not the only supporter of then-President Donald Trump, who ignored the names of Washington landmarks as they swarmed outside and inside the Capitol and disrupted confirmation by a joint session of Congress of the election of Joe Biden as president.

“Thunderstorm the White House, that’s what we do,” someone else said in a video taken by Des Moines resident Jensen.

But the third video of Jensen’s phone released in federal court in Washington shows many in the crowd knew which country they were in, as they chanted “USA, USA!” while the police in riot gear watched.

Trump has been accused of starting the riot, having urged a crowd of supporters at a rally outside the White House to march to the Capitol and “fight like hell” against confirmation of Biden’s victory. In an interview with Fox News on Sunday, Trump praised the crowd at that rally as “peaceful people,” “great people” and “patriots.”

Trump was impeached by the House of Representatives for inciting a riot. He was acquitted after a Senate trial, which took place after he left office.

Jensen, who is being held without bail, was one of the first people to walk through the doors of the Capitol, prosecutors said. He would have had a knife during the invasion.

Douglas Austen Jensen of Iowa, a supporter of President Donald Trump wearing a QAnon shirt, clashes with police as Trump supporters protest on the second floor of the U.S. Capitol near the Senate entrance after breaching security defenses, in Washington, January 6, 2021.

Mike Theiler | Reuters

After pushing inside, he led an enraged mob who chased Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman through the halls of the Capitol Complex as the cop lured them away from the Senate Chamber.

A self-proclaimed follower of the QAnon plot, Jensen refused Goodman’s orders to step back and raise his hands, but instead shouted at Goodman and “continued to advance in a threatening manner, the mob following him, forcing the officer to go. continue to retire, ”an FBI agent wrote in a court document.

Jensen’s actions were captured on surveillance video, which showed him wearing a “Q” t-shirt.

CNBC Politics

Learn more about CNBC’s political coverage:

Jensen was arrested on January 8 and charged three days later.

He is among more than 500 people indicted in connection with the riot, which left five dead, including Capitol Hill police officer Brian Sicknick and Ashli ​​Babbit, a rioter who was shot dead by police while ‘she was trying to enter, through a broken window, an area near the bedroom of the Chamber.

Jensen told an FBI agent and a Des Moines police detective he was the person seen leading the crowd chasing Goodman in a video posted by The Guardian newspaper’s website.

“Jensen specifically admitted chasing the Capitol Police officer down the stairs and refusing to obey the officer’s lawful orders,” the FBI agent wrote in a statement of facts filed in court.

Jensen said he intentionally positioned himself to be among the first people inside the United States Capitol because he was wearing his ‘Q’ t-shirt and wanted his t-shirt be seen on video so that ‘Q’ can ‘get’ the credit. ‘”

He is accused of knowingly entering or staying in a building or restricted land without legal authorization; disrupt the smooth running of government business; violent entry and disorderly conduct into a Capitol building; parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building, and hindering a law enforcement officer during a civil disturbance.

He has pleaded not guilty in this case. A status conference in his case is set for July 27.

A judge, in ordering that Jensen be held without bail in January, noted: “Mr. Jensen reportedly traveled halfway across the country from Iowa to the District of Columbia, attended a rally in support of the former President Trump, joined the rioters as he climbed through a broken window. to enter the Capitol armed with a knife, led a mob chasing Capitol Police officer Eugene Goodman down a staircase in a menacing manner, threatened to take the officer’s baton and refused to obey lawful orders from the officer to stop and go.

Jensen was fired by his employer, Forrest and Associate Masonry, shortly after his arrest. The company disowned his conduct.

The Des Moines Register previously reported that Jensen pleaded guilty to felony trespassing after being charged with fifth degree theft in December 2006, and was sentenced to three days in prison after pleading guilty to violence. domestic and disorderly conduct in Minnesota. .

