Do more: Johnson from UK calls on businesses to tackle internet ‘dark spaces’

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was planning to tell social media companies at a meeting on Tuesday to do more to tackle online abuse, condemning the racist comments made against English football players as coming from the “dark spaces of Internet”.

Johnson’s government has been criticized by some players and commentators, who say the Tory PM and some of his top teams have fanned the flames of prejudice in a way that has encouraged online abuse against three black players from the team.

But Johnson’s spokesperson said the PM urged people to support the team and not boo them for taking the knee – a protest first made by American football quarterback Colin Kaepernick and followed by the Black Lives Matter movement.

“He said the abuses were utterly shameful and had emerged from the dark spaces of the internet,” the spokesperson said, describing an earlier meeting between Johnson and his team of senior ministers.

He said he would use today’s meeting with social media companies to reiterate the urgent need for action before tougher laws come into effect via the online damage bill. “, the spokesperson told reporters.

Some English fans booed the gesture of taking the knee, with critics viewing it as a politicization of the sport and an expression of sympathy for far-left politics; Interior Minister Priti Patel rejected it as a “policy of gestures”.

Some government ministers have drawn accusations of hypocrisy from the football world and opposition leaders for refusing to criticize those who booed and for using it as part of a larger “culture war” – a gulf between those who want to protect the British heritage of a “waking” youth, who see their elders as blocking measures to end racial and social injustice.

ABUSE

Following England’s loss to Italy in the Euro final on Sunday, Marcus Rashford, 23, Jadon Sancho, 21, and Bukayo Saka, 19, were targets of abuse after missing shots on goal during a penalty shootout.

The government condemned the abuses but appeared ready to try to draw attention to social media companies, which have long been pressed by activists to better regulate what is posted on their sites.

“We expect social media companies to do everything possible to identify these individuals,” the spokesperson for Johnson said.

Later, after Tuesday’s meeting, Twitter said, “There is always more to do and we are committed to working with government, industry partners and civil society to build a safer Internet for all.”

The problem of online player abuse led UK football authorities to briefly boycott social media platforms ahead of the European tournament, while Britain is considering legislation to force tech companies to do more.

But amid the abuse, there was a surge of support for the three targeted players.

English football fans have come together to defend Rashford by covering racist abuse scrawled on a mural to the black player in his hometown with messages of love and support for a ‘hero’ who they say was a national role model .

Gary Neville, a former England team star and now television football expert, said Johnson and some in his government made remarks that effectively promoted racist behavior and division.

When we are subjected to racist slurs after a football match at the end of a tournament, I would expect it, unfortunately, because they do exist, and they are in fact promoted by the Prime Minister, who called the mailboxes of the Muslim women (in burqas), said they looked like letterboxes … “said Neville, referring to a 2018 newspaper column from Johnson when he was a lawmaker.

“The Prime Minister said it was okay for the people of this country to boo the players who were trying to promote equality and defend themselves against racism. It starts at the top.