Trump trial tests First Amendment





July 13, 2021 1:24 p.m. ET

Former President Donald Trump. Photo: LM Otero / Associated press

Donald Trump’s lawsuit against Big Tech is baseless (Why Im Suing Big Tech, op-ed, July 9). The First Amendment does not apply to commercial contracts between private individuals like the user agreements Mr. Trump has made with social media companies. Mr. Trump was not allowed to use the company’s platforms because he violated the terms of his agreements. His noise and fury about his withdrawal mean nothing. All kinds of commercial contracts limit a party’s speaking rights. Mr. Trump knows it. He enforces censorship through nondisclosure provisions in contracts he enters into with employees and others all the time.

Mitchell seider

Scarsdale, New York

President Trump is right to criticize the left’s efforts to control the way social media handles news, but he is doing the same. Both in and out of the office, he has worked to use the power of government to dictate how social media handles news and controversial opinions. Consider Mr. Trumps’ Department of Justice antitrust lawsuit against Google or his executive order against Section 230.

The government must not be able to pressure social media platforms to treat news the way the president, current or former, prefers. Mr. Trump’s latest attempt is a step towards a state-run internet and the very kind of action the First Amendment protects against.

Mr Trumps is focusing on section 230, a law that allows websites to host an abundance of user-created content, is a red herring. The law was neither designed nor intended to pressure media companies into harboring the discourse preferred by the government of the day.

Carl Szabo

NetChoice

Washington

Hooray for Donald Trump, still the fighter. I pray for the sake of freedom in America that he and others will be successful. If Mr. Trump’s presidential figure had been as measured and articulate as his article in the Wall Street Journal, he would have been overwhelmingly re-elected.

T. Scott DuBose

Pawleys Island, South Carolina

As to why Mr. Trump is suing Big Tech, I can only say: who cares? His silence on social networks is golden.

Ron Eagle

Davidson, North Carolina

Mr Trump says social media has become as essential to free speech as town halls, newspapers and television networks were in previous generations. He might be right. Newspapers remain responsible for reported facts and published opinions. Republicans believe that much of the media is biased. When Facebook selectively censors a user’s editorial, they can also be accused of bias. But who should be the judge, the government or the information consumer?

Hollister sykes

Cranford, New Jersey

Copyright 2021 Dow Jones & Company, Inc. All rights reserved. 87990cbe856818d5eddac44c7b1cdeb8

Appeared in the print edition of July 14, 2021 under the title “The Trump Trial Tests the First Amendment”.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wsj.com/articles/trump-lawsuit-censorship-big-tech-social-media-first-amendment-11626108574 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos