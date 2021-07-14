Kimia Farma’s Paid Vaccine Review, PKS: President Jokowi’s Pity





Bisnis.com, JAKARTA – Member of Commission IX of the House of Representatives of the faction VFDKurniasih Mufidayati stated that the Covid-19 vaccination policy with the individual program Gotong Royong aka vaccine paid will do the president Joko Widodo or Jokowi seems inconsistent. He said that in mid-December 2020, the president made it known that the Covid-19 vaccine was free for the population. “If this is actually implemented, it could be some form of inconsistency, Mr President, sorry Mr President, sir,” Kurniasih said in a working meeting with the health ministry on Tuesday (13 / 7/2021). Kurniasih said the president has repeatedly stated that vaccines are the people’s right. The people will be hurt if there are a lot of arbitrary decisions on the part of the leaders of this country. According to Kurniasih, it will also reduce public confidence in the government. “The consistency of the president’s statement, in which we believe, which we also want to support, must be respected,” Kurniasih said. He also highlighted the increase in Kimia Farma’s shares once they announced they would become a paid vaccine supplier. Kimia Farma’s share price on the stock market immediately rose rapidly, Kurniasih said. “That too, don’t let in a pandemic situation like now there are hidden things like this,” he said. Kurniasih also questioned the contribution of paid Covid-19 vaccines to community immunity (herd immunity). The reason is that people are now excited to participate in free vaccinations which are government programs. Minister of Health or Minister of Health Budi Gunadi Sadikin previously explained that the individual vaccinations started with a low target assessment for the implementation of mutual cooperation vaccination. Initially, Mutual Cooperation Vaccination was a program offered by entrepreneurs who are members of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Kadin) for their employees. However, of the target of 1.5 million vaccinations, only 300,000 of them were reached. The meeting initiated by the Covid-19 and National Economic Recovery Management Committee (KPC-PEN) at the coordinating Ministry of the Economy then proposed the option of expanding the mutual cooperation vaccine, including for individuals. The conclusion of the meeting was then carried to a restricted cabinet meeting on June 28, chaired by President Joko Widodo. With the contribution of the Coordinating Minister of Economy Airlangga Hartarto, the Ministry of Health has also published the Regulation of the Minister of Health number 19 of 2021 which contains changes to this rule on paid vaccines. “After that (restricted cabinet meeting), the coordinating minister of the economy provided a contribution as KPC-PEN, then we harmonized it, we deleted it,” Budi said. Watch the selected videos below: quality content

