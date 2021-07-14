President appoints anti-Trump Republican Jeff Flake ambassador to Turkey RT USA News





President Joe Biden has appointed former Republican Senator Jeff Flake as ambassador to Turkey. As the nomination technically crosses partisan lines, Flake backed Biden against Donald Trump last year.

Biden appealed to Flake for the post on Tuesday, in a move that at first glance lends weight to his campaign pledge to cross the aisle and be a “President for all Americans”. In a statement following the appointment, Flake said that “American foreign policy can and should be bipartisan. It is my conviction… and my commitment. Yet the former Arizona senator spent much of the Trump administration on what the former president would call a “RINO” (Republican in name only). He announced in 2017 that he would not be running again, accusing the Trump-era GOP of “Occasional violation of our democratic norms and ideals” and one “A blatant disregard for truth or decency”. A year later, he suspended the appointment of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh so that the sexual assault allegations against him could be investigated (before finally voting to confirm), and the year most recently, he joined two dozen former Republican lawmakers in declaring his support for Biden in the presidential election.



Now, Biden has apparently rewarded Flake’s loyalty. However, as the Ambassadors disappeared, Flake faced a difficult issue. The United States and Turkey are NATO allies, but their relations have been strained in recent years. Ankara angered Washington when it bought Russian-made anti-aircraft missiles in 2017 and took delivery despite fierce American opposition in 2019. A year later, Turkey blocked a NATO defense plan for Poland and the Baltic States unless the United States declares the Kurds. PYD / PKK group a “Terrorist entity”. Relations have remained freezing since Biden took office this year. In April, Biden officially recognized the Armenian genocide of 1915, prompting Ankara to summon its American envoy and accuse Washington of “To hamper peace and stability in our region”. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan then accused Biden of having “blood on [his] hands” because of its support for Israel’s strikes on Gaza.



Luckily for Flake, a thaw may be on the cards. Before meeting Biden at a NATO summit in Brussels last month, Erdogan said the United States and Turkey should “to leave [their] problems behind. Before taking office, Flake will need to be confirmed by the Senate. He should not face serious opposition from either party. Do you think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

