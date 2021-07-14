PM today launches work on two mega-road projects – Journal





ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan is expected to carry out the inauguration of the 7th Avenue interchange and the rehabilitation of the IJP road projects on Wednesday.

Both projects will be carried out by the Department of Defense’s Frontier Works Organization (FWO), which also has another construction company, the National Logistics Cell (NLC).

The prime minister will inaugurate the two projects on Wednesday, a CDA board member said. He said the civic agency made arrangements for the function to be held at the Pak-China Friendship Center.

Following a recent decision by the federal government to change procurement rules allowing government organizations to award contracts to public enterprises without floating tenders, CDA decided on Friday to execute these two projects as well as the construction of district courts through state organizations.

The construction of the 7th Avenue interchange and the IJP road will be carried out by FWO

The Rs 1.5 billion 7th Avenue interchange will be built at the junction of 7th Avenue and the Srinagar Highway near Aabpara.

Sources said the project is in a sensitive area due to which CDA decided to engage FWO for its swift and smooth completion.

They said the interchange will be a shamrock with four left and right loops at the junction of 7th Avenue, Srinagar Expressway, Khayaban-i-Soharwardi and Garden Avenue.

There will be an underground passage to connect the two parts of Khyaban-i-Soharwardi. This project was proposed in 2008 but experienced delays in the start of works.

In the absence of an interchange, motorists are faced with traffic jams.

As part of the second project worth over Rs 6 billion, the IJP road will be rehabilitated in addition to the construction of two additional rigid lanes and three overflights.

According to the master plans of Islamabad and Rawalpindi, the CDA was supposed to develop sector I and Rawalpindi a sector J. However, the authorities of Rawalpindi were not able to develop sector J. The main road dividing sectors I and J proposed is known as the IJ Main Road.

Last year, the CDA Development Working Group approved PC-I, which indicates that the project will be completed in 18 months.

Before finalizing PC-1, CDA hired a consultant to carry out a feasibility study. The consultant proposed two additional rigid tracks and three viaducts in addition to the rehabilitation of the road.

Posted in Dawn, July 14, 2021

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dawn.com/news/1634992 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos